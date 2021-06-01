Lawrence on Etienne's Move to WR: 'It's Awesome'

While many around the NFL world are scratching their heads at Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach Urban Meyer's decision to move Travis Etienne, the best running back in ACC history, to wide receiver, the person that spent three years playing alongside Etienne has a different opinion.

Trevor Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, spent all three years at Clemson handing the ball off and throwing the ball to Etienne. And now, as teammates in Jacksonville, Lawrence is loving the move of Etienne to wide receiver.

"It's different, it's awesome. I'm glad he's getting to work that and getting those reps right now," Lawrence said. "He's just a dynamic player, he can do a lot of different things, but that's something he's not very used to. At Clemson, he was pretty much in the backfield all the time. He ran a lot of routes out of the backfield, but splitting out wide is something he hasn't done a lot.

"So, it's cool seeing him out there, working, learning something new, and just [seeing] the improvements he makes every day is really cool. So, [I'm] excited for that and we've just got a bunch of good players out there that are flying around, and it's been fun to watch."

Meyer responded to criticism of his decision this past weekend on 1010XL 92.5 FM JAX Sports Radio.

"I think you need complements," Meyer said. "I just love great backs. And at Ohio State, we had Zeke Elliott, Carlos Hyde. And right now, we have James Robinson — who is a stud and Carlos Hyde, who I have a great history with. So we have two big, downhill backs — and they can do other things, too — but I think Travis is he's that dual.

"He's the Percy (Harvin) — we're hoping. I mean, those are big shoes, when you say something like that. But you've got Parris Campbell, you've got Curtis Samuel, those types of players. Offensive coordinators love those kind of guys who can do multiple things."

