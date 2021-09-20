Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence Remains 'Same Person' Following Back-to-Back Losses

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was 34-2 as a starter in college, is learning how to handle losing in the NFL after Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence was 34-2 overall as the starting quarterback at Clemson.

Two games into his pro career, the No. 1 overall selection the 2021 NFL Draft already has the same number of losses. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short Sunday to the Denver Broncos, 23-13.

Life in the NFL is much different than college, especially when it comes to losing. Lawrence never tasted defeat in back-to-back games and was a high-level winner in high school, so this is a new experience.

"I think I'm processing it as good as I can," Lawrence said to NFL media following Sunday's game. "You want to win. You work all week to win and when you don't, it's disappointing. But I feel like I'm in a good spot. I'm the same person, the same mindset. Nothing's changed. Making sure I keep my confidence every week is big, and I think I have that so we're going to get better."

It's been an inauspicious start to his pro career. After completing 54.9 percent of his passes for 332 yards and throwing three interceptions and three touchdowns in a Week 1 loss to the Houston Texans, Lawrence hit just 42.4 throws against the Broncos for 118 yards. He had one touchdown pass and another pair of interceptions, giving him five in two games.

"I see a very good leader, an exceptional talent and hopefully a guy the game is going to start slowing down for more and more as he gets more reps," Jags first-year coach Urban Meyer said

Lawrence's QB rating ranks 30th in the NFL among players with two games played, but it's not all Lawrence. Meyer has yet to field a team that looks ready to put last year's 1-15 campaign behind them. The Jaguars' defense has given up the fourth-most yards in the league.

But Lawrence, who started the game against Denver 5-of-7 passing with a touchdown, remains optimistic that things will come together soon for a squad that takes on the high-scoring Arizona Cardinals (2-0) this week.

"We're close," Lawrence said. "Last week and this week doesn't look that great when you look at the numbers, but we just have to make a few more plays and stick together."

