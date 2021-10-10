Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Trying to Build Off 'Great Decisions' From Last Game

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is getting more comfortable as the starter of the Jacksonville Jaguars and is coming off his cleanest game of the NFL season.

Last week's close 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals is a tangible example. While the former Clemson star quarterback and first overall NFL draft pick had just 204 yards passing, he completed a career-high 70 percent of his throws.

"I really thought he made great decisions in that game," Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said. "Even the decision where he got outside the pocket and was like, 'I can't really make a play here,' and he threw it away. I believe everybody should see the evolution of what he's done from Game 1 to Game 4 and how he's improving. Every rep he gets is invaluable and he's learning from every rep."



Lawrence didn't force throws against a solid Bengals defense, and he was able to use his legs to keep plays alive and even score a touchdown on the ground.

Most importantly, Lawrence didn't turn the ball over for the first time this season. He had thrown seven interceptions in the first three games.

"That was a big deal for him, for us as an offense. You see how the game's different if you don't turn the ball over. You're in the game. It helps you do different things. Good job by him protecting the ball."

Lawrence has thrown for 837 yards and five touchdowns while completing 57 percent of his passes. He's also rushed 17 times for 82 yards and one score.

Coming off a tumultuous, distraction-filled week, Lawrence is looking to continue the improvement trend and hopes it'll finally turn into a victory when the 0-4 Jaguars host the 2-2 Tennessee Titans.

"We're in a really good spot," Lawrence said. "I feel like we're getting better. We know it's coming. We've got a lot of motivation."



