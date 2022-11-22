Now in his second season with the Tigers, Jake Briningstool has a better understanding of the rivalry between Clemson and South Carolina.

Being from Kentucky, the sophomore tight end didn't really have a good grasp on how intense the rivalry is. However, he quickly realized exactly how heated it can be as soon as he stepped out of the tunnel for last season's contest at Williams Brice, a game Clemson won 30-0.

Heading into his second game against South Carolina, Briningstool now has a better understanding of what to expect, and he's also extremely confident in the Tigers' ability to come out of this weekend with a win.

"Playing in the game one time before, I kind of know what the mindset is going into it, it's a little personal," Briningstool said. "Kind of knowing what it takes for this week and everything that goes into it. Playing in it last year definitely helps me out a lot this year knowing what to expect but yeah, I'm really excited. I think we're gonna be able to dominate."

For the first time since 2018, the two teams will face off in Death Valley, where the Tigers will look to extend its ACC record 40-game home winning streak. Clemson is also looking for its eighth straight win over the Gamecocks, something neither team has accomplished in a series that stretches all the way back to 1896 and one that has seen the two teams square off 118 times.

“It’s a lot different playing there than playing here," Briningstool said. "But walking out, having stuff thrown, people yelling stuff, it’s a whole different atmosphere being in Columbia as opposed to another ACC school."

While Briningstool acknowledged this game already features plenty of emotions, playing at home makes it mean just a little bit more.

“I would say the environment and the atmosphere just got a little different feel to it, especially being a rivalry game,” he said. “And just down on the field, you just want to do your job a little more, you just want to get the guy across from you just a little bit more just for the sake of the rivalry and what it means to so many people.”

This season Briningstool has been a key component of the offense, having reeled in 20 catches, with four of those being touchdown grabs. In the Tigers' 40-10 win over Miami last weekend, Briningstool led the team with three catches, averaging 19 yards per reception.

The Gamecocks come in at 7-4 and with an offense that has been wildly inconsistent at times throughout the season. However, South Carolina is coming off what is by far its best performance of the season, as the Gamecocks throttled fifth-ranked Tennessee 63-38.

Spencer Rattler had his best day in the garnet and black, throwing for 438 yards with six touchdowns.

It was a win that has added a little more hype to this weekend's rivalry game and Briningstool thinks that with South Carolina coming off that kind of win, it could set things up nicely for Clemson.

“I think personally I love that they did that,” he said. “I think it makes them better for us and I think coming in here hot, with a sense of arrogance to them, I think that’s perfect for us. I think every week is the biggest game of the year and I think this week just has a little more to it and it’s a little more personal. We didn’t watch much of their game, kind of just caught the score, but I think seeing that, seeing how they really dominated the game and handled Tennessee, I think it’s more fun for our game and really just hypes it up even more.”

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/