Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Settles in as Clemson's Defensive QB, Playmaker

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's quarterback of the defense was in a battle for a starting role before the season began.

He had only played 59 snaps coming into 2021. But 11 games into 2022, there's no question that linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has assumed a major role for the No. 9 Tigers (10-1 overall, 8-0 ACC).

"Trotter is starting to really settle in," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after Saturday's 40-10 victory over Miami. "He's just kind of coming into his own and starting to really be that quarterback that we need. "Did he make some plays or what? I can’t wait to watch the tape.

"We've got a good group right there, really good group, but Trotter kind of set the tone and I'm proud of how he's progressed throughout the season."

Trotter's performance against the Hurricanes might've been the clearest sign that he's not only good at getting the defense lined up but he's also become a big-time playmaker. Against Miami, he spearheaded a defense that held the Hurricanes to under 100 total yards, including just eight in the first half.

The son of an NFL linebacker produced a team-high nine tackles, including seven solo. Trotter had a sack in Clemson's dominating first half and he broke up a pass in coverage.

"I'm just trying to make as many plays as possible," Trotter said. "I try to take it one play at a time. And I give all glory to God because without him I wouldn't be able to have all those opportunities and make those plays. Also overall just being comfortable in the defense."

Trotter had a stretch where he had three consecutive tackles. He also made his biggest play behind the line of scrimmage when he got free for his first full sack of the season when he broke through and took down Miami QB Jacurri Brown to end a drive.

"It was just a stunt for us. I came around, I was about to hit, actually hit the gap, but I sort of took the quarterback. He scrambled out. Myles (Murphy) got caught inside a little bit, but I decided to redirect and make that sac for us on that third down to get off the field.

"Definitely feels good. When you get the opportunity to get a sack as a linebacker, doesn't come too often, but you know when you make them, it definitely is a high moment and I'm just glad I was able to make that play."

Trotter also saved a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Typically when a QB gets a linebacker deep down the field in coverage, it's a great opportunity to score. But Trotter was able to stay with tight end Jaleel Skinner and knock down the pass from Jake Garcia.

"I wanted to make sure I didn't let up a touchdown," Trotter said. "I'm just glad I was able to make that play for the team."

Trotter's emergence at middle linebacker and his improvement have helped the defense bounce back from the difficult performance at Notre Dame. Trotter has made 16 tackles in the last two games on an improving unit.

"I'd say definitely the mentality, the work ethic and just overall our technique has gotten a lot better as far as everybody making sure they're doing their job," Trotter said. "I feel like that's just showing throughout these past two weeks. I feel like this defense is definitely taking a step forward in the right direction."

