Jeremy Fowler Believes Miami Dolphins Remain Realistic Destination For Deshaun Watson

One prominent NFL reporter believes that the Dolphins make plenty of sense for the former Clemson quarterback.



At this point it is not a matter of if Deshaun Watson will be traded, it is a matter of when. The former Clemson Tiger’s camp has made it clear over the past few months that his days in Houston are far over and there needs to be a fresh start for both sides.

There have been many talked about trade routes that could be possible, but the one that makes the most sense continues to be the Miami Dolphins. One prominent ESPN reporter believes so too.

"I continue to hear that Deshaun Watson would approve of a trade to Miami. That's a team that he's sort of targeted, that he believes he can help and maybe they're a quarterback away, they can win big there,” Jeremy Fowler said on ESPN Saturday.

Currently the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins is former Alabama national champion and first round pick, Tua Tagovailoa. To this point in his career Tagovailoa has not lived up to what Miami was hoping and it does not help that the Dolphins are off to a disastrous 1-5 start on the year.

Like any head coach would, Miami’s Brian Flores had Tua’s back and vouched for his current starter.

“I don't really get into rumors. Tua is our quarterback," Flores said. "I'm happy with our quarterback situation, and I will leave it at that.”

Fowler would double-down on Flores’ comments basically that the Dolphins still believe in their current guy and that they aren’t ready to give up on him.

"And they still like (second-year quarterback) Tua (Tagovailoa) and believe in him,” Fowler said on ESPN.

Still, Fowler believes that Miami could make the move, but remains cautious with all of the legal issues that are still being worked out.

"There aren't a lot of teams involved right now and that's part of the problem, from what I'm hearing, is that Miami has a few factors here. They don't want to bet against themselves, give up three first-round picks and more, for a guy who could miss some time with a suspension or be on the commissioner's exempt list as soon as they get him.”

At this point it just remains a waiting game. The Dolphins could give their second year starter a bit more time and they likely will. Miami could wait till after the season is over to make a move for Watson, they would have to move Tagovailoa as well. That may not be easy, but it can be done.

“Maybe Miami waits, see if somebody else gets involved. Maybe they back out altogether. Everything is on the table right now,” said Fowler closing out.