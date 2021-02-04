Joe Theismann Would Take Wilson Over Lawrence

It's not debated for most that Trevor Lawrence will go No. 1 for most, but former NFL great Joe Theismann would take another quarterback first if he had a choice in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

"I think (BYU quarterback) Zach (Wilson), obviously, I just love the way he throws the football. It is hard to teach. We have seen people learn to perfect it a little bit. He has all the skills; he has a live arm, he has a strong arm, he can put touch on it, he can gun it. He is 6'3", he is not a small guy. He moves around with great athleticism. I think, to me, watching him play quarterback, he looks really ready," Theismann said.

Wilson is widely thought to be the second QB off the board after Lawrence, but Theismann favors of Wilson and his 11-1 showing last season with the Cougars.

"Trevor Lawrence is certainly a big kid who can run well, surrounded by terrific talent at Clemson. It is a little bit like Mac Jones at Alabama," Theismann said. "They are surrounded by terrific talent and sometimes you look at that talent and say 'did that help the position a lot.'

"I think in the case of Trevor, being a young guy and as strong and physical as he is, he will have a great opportunity to learn, as will Mac and all the young guys, Justin Fields, as well, out of Ohio State. I just think coming into this particular draft, Zach checks all of the boxes for me. Personally, my choice. My guy. It looks like the Jets may be the ones taking him at 2, which potentially puts Sam Darnold on the market or somewhere else."

Theismann may be in a small crowd that believes someone other than Lawrence should be taken first, but with the amount of pressure to make the right choice for your franchise, any NFL GM could make the wrong decision on draft night.

With the Super Bowl looming, all eyes will soon be on the NFL Draft set for April 29th.