Jordan McFadden's About to Play at All-ACC Level

Brad Senkiw

Bold prediction for 2020: Clemson will have at least three offensive linemen on the All-ACC postseason teams. 

That's a lot considering the top-ranked Tigers lost four starters off last year's excellent front. Guard John Simpson and tackle Tremayne Anchrum were first-team selections in 2019. Guard Gage Cervenka and center Sean Pollard were second-teamers. 

They've all graduated, leaving third-team selection Jackson Carman as the lone representative from a line that helped Clemson go 14-1 and win their fifth consecutive ACC title. 

This year, Carman is likely a first-teamer at left tackle, but you'd think there would be a step back for this unit. Think again. 

Look out for guard Matt Bockhorst, who's about to become a fan favorite. He's played a ton of football in his career and will probably end up with postseason honors. 

The third player you should expect to see recognized by season's end is redshirt sophomore Jordan McFadden, a Dorman (Spartanburg, S.C.) High School product who Clemson wrestled away from Virginia Tech back in 2017. 

A less-heralded member of the 2018 class, the 6-foot-2, 300-pounder is far from a household name, but that could change very soon. McFadden has played in 17 games the last three seasons and has seen 332 snaps. Anchrum, the man he's replacing, saw over 2,500 snaps and started 37 of the 55 games he played during his four-year career. 

Those are huge shoes to fill, so why is there so much faith in McFadden to step into the right tackle role and flourish? Because his coaches have seen him do it for a while now.

"We said last year, 'This guy is going to be a star player,'" Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. "He is a really special talent."

Two years ago, former Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott couldn't stop talking about how the Tigers hit on McFadden, but there was no room for him to become a young star. Anchrum was just so solid and consistent that he never lost his job. 

That doesn't mean McFadden couldn't play, but it doesn't hurt to spend time in OL coach Robbie Caldwell's system for multiple seasons to learn and cross-train before getting your time to shine. 

"He's got as good a kick as you're gonna see an offensive lineman, incredibly athletic," Swinney said. "He's strong, he's a very smart and knowledgeable player."

Now he heads into 2020 as the undisputed starter at right tackle. There was no position battle in the shortened spring or in fall camp. It's a job he's been groomed for and one the coaches expected him to take all along.

In fact, Swinney said McFadden has worked at left tackle as well and the line wouldn't be a beat if he needed to slide over to Carman's spot.

"I feel like in my time here I've put in the work," McFadden said. "(Coaches) have a lot of faith in me because they've seen how I've worked over the years and the things that I can do. Now I'm knowledgable and I think that helps a lot."

McFadden's goal this fall is to be one of the best offensive linemen in the ACC, but he's also a team guy focused on winning. That combination is why he'll end up with the postseason accolade. 

Clemson offensive linemen get much more recognition and are in a greater spotlight clearing running lanes for all-time leading rusher Travis Etienne and giving the leading Heisman Trophy candidate in QB Trevor Lawrence time to throw.

"The experience he got last year, we just have a lot of confidence in (McFadden)," Swinney said.

Football

