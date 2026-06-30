Why Josh Pate Says Dabo Swinney Is In His 'Sweet Spot' Ahead of Clemson's 2026 Season

The Clemson Tigers are coming off one of their worst seasons under head coach Dabo Swinney in 2025. However, there could be some optimism with the position they are in.

That’s what college football analyst Josh Pate believes, speaking about it during his podcast “Josh Pate’s College Football Show” last week. He said that when it comes to Clemson, it has multiple truths.

And that’s a pretty unique thing to have in Pate’s mind.

The first truth involves Swinney’s legacy, which features a handful of ACC Championships, multiple College Football Playoff appearances and two national championships. No other Tiger head coach has been able to achieve any of that.

Because of this, anything that he does in the years to come won’t matter in terms of his legacy.

“He is Clemson football,” Pate said. “He totally redefined what the Tiger Paw means, and so, he’s an icon. He is a legend.”

Inversely, the next truth involves Clemson’s recent drop in record. This past year was the first season that Swinney didn’t pick up a nine-win season since 2010. The Tigers have snapped a decade-long 10-win season consecutive streak, as well as three seasons ago.

But Pate argues, especially with the changes in NIL, that other programs have done the same thing and bounced back. He mentioned how Alabama, under Nick Saban in his final seasons, had a year where it missed the CFP. Kirby Smart hasn’t had a national championship contender every season and has missed his postseasons, too.

He says that the Tigers have “disproportionately suffered a little bit” with all of these factors, and it has caused the dip in the record over the last few seasons.

However, it goes to his final truth, and it perhaps brings the most interesting truth into the fray. It involves how the past season has Swinney right where he wants to be when looking at all of the other great teams in the country.

“It’s the year after they were expected to be something last year and they weren’t, and now they lost a lot of guys to the draft that he would describe the roster as a bunch of nobodies,” Pate said.

“They’ve been forgotten. That is Dabo Swinney’s sweet spot.”

Clemson will have plenty of games to prove it can remain on the biggest stage. An opener at LSU could have its frame flip if the Tigers put up a strong fight. Other games against Miami and Virginia Tech round out some statement contests where Swinney could prove himself.

Until then, that’s the narrative, and it will have plenty looking with scrutiny on how the program bounces back in 2026.

“I’m not doing the hot seat thing,” Pate said. “I’m saying just the conversation around it, maybe the well would get poisoned a little bit. So, it’s a big year this year.”