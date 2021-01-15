Justyn Ross Announces His Return to Clemson

The junior from Alabama missed the 2020 season after having summer surgery to correct a congenital fusion in his spine, but he took to Twitter to announce he is returning for another season, instead of opting to head to the NFL.INLINETwitter

Justyn Ross the junior from Alabama, missed the 2020 season after having summer surgery to correct a congenital fusion in his spine, but he took to Twitter to announce he is returning for another season, instead of opting to head to the NFL.

Ross underwent a kinematic test to compare his body movements before the surgery and after the surgery, head coach Swinney said in December, and it's the first box that needed to be checked.

"They were very pleased with the healing of the area," Swinney said. "Still not quite 100 percent, but it's I think ahead of what they could have expected."

2019: Honorable mention All-ACC selection … recorded 865 yards and eight touchdowns on a team-high 66 receptions in 586 snaps over 14 games (all starts) … gained 13 yards on three receptions vs. Georgia Tech … led Clemson with seven receptions for 94 yards vs. No. 12 Texas A&M, including a 30-yard touchdown reception … gained 64 yards on five receptions at Syracuse … gained 47 yards on three receptions at North Carolina … tied his career high with two touchdown receptions vs. Florida State among his five receptions for 61 yards … caught five passes for 55 yards including an acrobatic 25-yard touchdown reception at Louisville … gained 60 yards on a team-high four receptions vs. Boston College … recorded 50 yards and a touchdown on four receptions vs. Wofford … led team with 75 yards on four receptions including a 33-yard touchdown at NC State … caught three passes for 18 yards vs. Wake Forest … posted a career-high nine catches for 111 yards and a touchdown at South Carolina … recorded 94 yards and a touchdown on three receptions vs. No. 22 Virginia in the ACC Championship Game … gained 47 yards on a team-high six receptions vs. No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl … led Clemson with 76 receiving yards on five receptions vs. No. 1 LSU.

2018: Recorded 46 receptions for a team-high 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns in 343 snaps over 15 games … freshman All-America selection by 247Sports … scored a touchdown on a 15-yard catch-and-run in his college debut vs. Furman … recorded his first career 100-yard game against Georgia Southern, gaining 103 yards on three receptions including a 57-yard touchdown … scored a 53-yard touchdown in his lone reception at Georgia Tech, becoming the first Clemson player to catch touchdown passes of 50 yards or more in back-to-back games since Artavis Scott vs. South Carolina and Oklahoma in 2014 … gained 40 yards on three receptions vs. Syracuse … hauled in a 55-yard touchdown pass amidst his five receptions for 74 yards at Wake Forest … became the first Clemson player to score three receiving touchdowns of 50 yards or more in a single season since Scott in 2014 (four) … caught five passes for 75 yards vs. No. 16 NC State … gained 41 yards on one reception at Florida State … caught two passes for 74 yards including a 59-yard bomb for a touchdown from Chase Brice vs. Louisville … gained 19 yards on three receptions at No. 17 Boston College … earned team offensive player of the week honors for his four-catch, 76-yard performance with a touchdown vs. Duke … gained 58 yards on three receptions vs. South Carolina … caught two passes for a team-high 70 yards in ACC Championship Game against Pitt … gained 148 yards on six receptions including second-quarter touchdown grabs of 52 and 42 yards against No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl … his 137 yards in the opening two quarters set a first-half Cotton Bowl record, as did his 24.7-yard average for the game … posted game highs in receptions (six) and receiving yards (153) and caught a 74-yard touchdown in the National Championship Game vs. No. 1 Alabama … earned All-Bowl team honors from both the AP and Rivals after combining for 12 catches, 301 yards and three touchdowns in two College Football Playoff games.

Before Clemson: No. 15 player in the nation by Rivals, No. 45 player by 247Sports and No. 74 player by ESPN … No. 2 wide receiver in the nation by Rivals, No. 11 wide receiver by ESPN and No. 15 wide receiver by 247Sports … No. 1 player in Alabama by ESPN and Rivals; became the first top-ranked player from Alabama to sign with Clemson, and was just second top-ranked player in Alabama who did not sign with Alabama since 2005 … had 37 receptions for 730 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior, leading his team to a 12-1 record and the state semifinals … had 14 punt returns for 383 yards and two touchdowns as a senior … AAAAAAA back-of-the-year, first-team all-state and finalist for Mr. Football as a senior … played basketball at Central High School … from the same school as former Tiger Marvin Sims, who was Clemson’s second-leading rusher in 1978 and top rusher in 1979 … coached by Jamey DuBose at Central High School … recruited by Todd Bates and Jeff Scott.

Personal: Born Dec. 15, 1999 … majoring in sports communication.