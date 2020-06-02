It was announced Monday that Clemson junior receiver Justyn Ross will miss the 2020 season after being diagnosed with what head coach Dabo Swinney called a "congenital fusion" in his spine.

Ross led the Tigers with 66 catches last season and added eight touchdowns. He was expected to be one of Trevor Lawrence's top targets going into next season.

"Injuries are part of the game of football, every player understands that," Swinney said on a conference call held Monday. "We have been dealing with this since early April, with the realization that he's probably going to be out for the fall."

Swinney said he still has a great group of receivers. The depth chart will feature a number of players that have experience, along with some exciting newcomers.

"You have to get the next guy ready, and we're fortunate to have multiple guys that can play multiple positions and be excited about the opportunity."

Senior Amari Rodgers now becomes Clemson's top returning receiver with 30 catches last season.

"Amari and Cornell (Powell) bring some great veteran leadership, and will be counted on in that way," Swinney said. "Cornell Powell was our most consistent guy this spring. Hopefully, he is going to rise up and take advantage of this opportunity in a big way. Will Swinney and Will Brown will also be counted on from a depth standpoint."

Swinney said he is excited for second-year players Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata. Both appeared in every game for the Tigers last season, and Swinney hopes that experience carries over to the 2020 season.

Freshman E.J. Williams was able to practice with the Tigers this spring and drew comparisons from Swinney to the injured Ross.

"Having E.J. in this spring was great for him," Swinney said. "He's very similar to Ross, maybe a bit faster, but a similar type of player and talent."

Swinney is also excited about freshman Ajou Ajou, who will be taking part in planned summer workouts.

With the COVID pandemic keeping players away from campus, Swinney has used that time to help the young receivers get acclimated to what will be expected of them in the fall.

"We've been able to have so much time from a football meeting standpoint, and go through our installation multiple times," Swinney said. "The biggest thing with young players is just the knowledge. To have Ajou sitting and listening in those meetings and E.J. bridging that gap because he's the furthest away mentally from those other guys."

Despite the injury, Swinney expects Ross to be a major contributor even if he can't suit up on Saturday.

"All of these receivers hurt for Justyn, but we expect him to be one of the best coaches this fall. He will be helping get these guys ready, because it's important to him, and he loves these guys," Swinney said.