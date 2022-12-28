KJ Henry and Tyler Davis Hint at Possible Return in 2023

DANIA BEACH, FL.—Could the Clemson Tigers see something similar to what they did in 2018 when the defensive line shocked the world and returned for a final run that ultimately culminated in a national title?



Well, two current Tigers hinted at that possibility Wednesday during the Clemson defensive media availability at the Orange Bowl.

Defensive tackle Tyler Davis stated that he has received his NFL grades and that he has already made a decision but is not ready to share the decision publically.

"I know what I wanna do. I mean, yeah, I mean, KJ trying to get me to come back, but I don't know. He's, he's very convincing," Davis said.

KJ Henry, while he has also yet to publically state his intentions for next season, is actively trying to recruit his teammates for a final ride.

"It's been fun just seeing some of the guys around me and then just knowing that there's a great group coming back and I could be a part of that," Henry said. "I've been elbowing some of these guys around here. I know Coach Swinney been teasing, but we got some decisions to make. If everybody on our offense we're the swing this thing back and a lot of the guys who's supposed to go back, go out on the defense, would've come out or come back. It could be a very special year next year. So we'll see."

Henry added he is planning some surprise if Davis and fellow lineman Brian Bresee return.

"Hey, I'm telling you, I'm trying to scheme some things up in the works," Henry added. Y'all know these guys, that'd be day one, day two picks, if y'all let them. So Clemson is a good place. We having a good time, Coach Swinney's paying for my food and my board and whatnot. Why I got to rush into the world and start worrying about Uncle Sam and all that? You know what I'm saying? All the stresses of life. Everybody tells you, like, "Oh, enjoy it now. Because once you go into the real world, that..." I'm going to listen. I hear y'all. You know what I'm saying? So I'm trying to enjoy it now.

And I'm playing football for one of the best programs in the country. So I've been nodding, nudging some elbows, and that's what I was telling the media earlier. JMac says he's done. That's my roommate. You know what I'm saying? I ain't really been able to sit down and have a conversation with him yet. So he doesn't know what he's really doing. Same as Davis. He just got engaged. He's in love right now. We got to have a conversation about football soon. And then, once I say it's done, then it's done. These guys, they just talking. You can't listen to them."

