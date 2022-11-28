Skip to main content

Will Cade Klubnik Play Saturday? Coaches Still Trying to Figure That Out

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter met with the media Monday and reaffirmed that quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will start Saturday's ACC Championship game against the North Carolina Tar Heels, but added that true freshman Cade Klubnik would play--maybe.

“We’re still talking about that potentially,” Streeter said. “DJ is definitely our dude though, there’s no question about it.

“So, we’re still in discussion about that and how we can utilize Cade. But like I said, right now DJ’s no doubt the starter.”

Uiagalelei had 150 yards of total offense, including 99 passing yards and 51 rushing yards, with a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown vs. South Carolina.

Klubnik on the season has completed 50% of his passes for 98 yards, including one touchdown and one interception while adding 58 yards rushing on 15 attempts.

