Will Cade Klubnik Play Saturday? Coaches Still Trying to Figure That Out
Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter met with the media Monday and reaffirmed that quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will start Saturday's ACC Championship game against the North Carolina Tar Heels, but added that true freshman Cade Klubnik would play--maybe.
“We’re still talking about that potentially,” Streeter said. “DJ is definitely our dude though, there’s no question about it.
“So, we’re still in discussion about that and how we can utilize Cade. But like I said, right now DJ’s no doubt the starter.”
Uiagalelei had 150 yards of total offense, including 99 passing yards and 51 rushing yards, with a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown vs. South Carolina.
Klubnik on the season has completed 50% of his passes for 98 yards, including one touchdown and one interception while adding 58 yards rushing on 15 attempts.
Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!
Brown: ‘Clemson has been the standard in the ACC’
Though Clemson did not win the league last year, Mack Brown believes if you want to be the ACC Champion then you have to take down the Tigers.
Clemson to Host Penn State In ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Clemson returns home to face off with Penn State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Clemson’s Defense has Not Seen Anyone Like UNC’s Drake Maye
If Clemson’s defense thought Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman was tough to defend or South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler was a challenge, wait until they get a look at North Carolina’s Drake Maye.
Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson
More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/