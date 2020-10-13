SI.com
AllClemson
Lannden Zanders: 'We Want to Have Fun and Win'

JP-Priester

The further the college football season progresses, the more the Clemson secondary improves. 

After some early season hiccups in the first two games of the season, mostly due to youth and inexperience, the back end of the defense is starting to round into form. 

In Saturday nights 42-17 win over Miami, the Tigers secondary was a major factor in limiting D'Eriq King and the explosive offense of the Hurricanes to just 121 passing yards and safety Lannden Zanders says the group takes a lot of pride in how the performed.

"There's a lot, playing that type of game and making the kind of statement that we did on defense," Zanders said. "Everything that, you know, what we got going on, young guys. The question around the country about how we're going to perform but having that kind of performance against that type of team, there's a lot of pride in it."

Despite so much youth in the Clemson secondary, the potential is there for the group to be special. After having four tackles and a pass break up against the Hurricanes, Zanders says thinking about the future is exciting.

"Right now we're young, but we're still making plays," Zanders said. "We're eager, just taking it day by day. I feel like we're very athletic and what we got back here is very promising. You know, we'll make mistakes but as far as like us performing, us  taking things week by week, I feel like we're very excited for what we have and what we're doing."

However, right now these guys are just focused on the present. Zanders says the goal is to prepare each and every week the best they can, and have a little fun in the process. 

"We want to have fun and win and that's what we do," Zanders said. "Just preparing well, you know. With great preparation you can have fun and you can trust yourself and that's what we did."

