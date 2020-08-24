Clemson's secondary will look a bit different this fall but don't expect a drop off in talent or attention to detail. While you can't make up the experience left behind, the Tigers have several options to fill that void including Lannden Zanders.

A three-star safety from Shelby, N.C, Zanders appeared in 14 games last season accounting for 21 tackles (2.5 for loss), 2.0 sacks, and a pass breakup in 112 defensive snaps over 14 games.

That limited experience is expected to pay dividends this fall. The sophomore looks to play a significantly larger role in what Dabo Swinney called one of his deepest secondaries to date following Tuesday night's practice at Jervey Meadows.

"I expect it to help me tremendously as far as going into the game and not being nervous as I was my freshman year. I think this year I'll come in more confident with something on my shoulders," he said.

The biggest difference from last year's fall camp and this season where Zanders has the chance to lock up a starting role is that gained confidence.

"It's a big difference compared to last year and that goes for all of the safeties," Zanders said. "We are confident, we know the plays and know the system better and it is just a big step ahead. I feel like I've grown the most in the playbook this year.

With veteran Nolan Turner leading the way, Clemson's secondary will look to some other familiar faces such as Andrew Booth, Jr. to take on larger roles this season.

Booth is a former five-star corner who appeared in 13 games last season, tallying six stops and one pass break up.

The Tigers also have an exciting freshman who is making sure top-ranked Bryan Bresee doesn't steal all of the attention.

"Malcolm Greene brings us a lot of juice. He's kind of like K'von (Wallace) and you know they went to the same high school. But they are very similar," Zanders said.