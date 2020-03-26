AllClemson
Latest Odds: Clemson's the Favorite to Make College Football Playoff

Brad Senkiw

With no live games and plenty of time on their hands, oddsmakers have been more creative and active than usual when it comes to releasing some of college football's early betting lines and odds.

Thursday, Betonline.ag listed Clemson as the favorite to make the College Football Playoff, something the Tigers have done in each of the last five seasons. 

No other team in the country has accomplished that consecutive feat, and with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne and a host of other returning veterans, Clemson is -200 to return to the playoff. 

Ohio State is second at -150, followed by Alabama at -125. Those are the only three teams listed getting minus odds. 

Oklahoma (+125), Georgia (+150), defending champs LSU (+200), Notre Dame (+275), Florida (+350), Texas (+400) and Texas A&M (+400) round out the first 10 teams in odds to make the CFP. 

Clemson is also the favorite to win the national title at +275 and was recently ranked No. 1 in the USA Today's rankings. 

Lawrence (+475) is currently second in Betonline's Heisman Trophy odds behind  Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (+450). Fields is the only returning player in 2020 who was a Heisman finalist last season. 

The Tigers, according to Betonline, are also a 6-point favorite over Notre Dame, which hosts Clemson on Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

