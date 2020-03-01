Lawrence: 'Easier to Come Back After You Lose"

CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers are used to dealing with expectations.

With Las Vegas pegging Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as a favorite to win the Heisman and with the Tigers the odds-on favorite to win the national title this season, the expectations for the program have never been as high.

But the 2020 Tigers are not focused on living up to the outside expectations. Instead they are focused on themselves — which is made easier following their 45-25 loss to LSU in the national championship.

”I mean, it didn't change how I would respond to whether we won or lost," Lawrence said. "It is a different feeling though. It's almost easier to come back after you lose that game. You're ready to get started again. When you win it, you're like, 'All right let's let off season be like another week long and enjoy it.' But you're ready to get back, especially when you lose in that last game.

"I mean that's just the way I want to be is just consistent. Never really go up and down. Be the same person after that loss. Just trying to be that guy in the locker room. It's obviously tough for us."

This 2020 version of the Tigers are different in many ways. Gone from the team are defensive playmakers Isaiah Simmons and A.J. Terrell, as well as four offensive linemen and standout wide receiver Tee Higgins. But the biggest difference is this team is entering spring practice off a loss.

Something that is new to most of the Tigers is opening a spring practice after a loss.

However, the Tigers did not start their offseason with parades or celebration in front of thousands of adoring fans. Instead, they started them two weeks after the disappointment of with a 5 a.m. wake-up call for mat drills.

But for Lawrence, he couldn't wait to get back with his teammates.

"I think we had two weeks off to kind of let that sink in and just get ourselves back together, recover our bodies, everything. And then get back to lifting and then go to mat drills in spring practice and it just all flows together good.



"And then we start so early so we finish up a little earlier than everyone, so we get a little break before the summer. So I mean it all works out and I think it's really good to get back out here and get the young guys involved and get them going quick before it's March."



