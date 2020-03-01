AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Lawrence: 'Easier to Come Back After You Lose"

Zach Lentz

CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers are used to dealing with expectations. 

With Las Vegas pegging Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as a favorite to win the Heisman and with the Tigers the odds-on favorite to win the national title this season, the expectations for the program have never been as high.

But the 2020 Tigers are not focused on living up to the outside expectations. Instead they are focused on themselves — which is made easier following their 45-25 loss to LSU in the national championship.

”I mean, it didn't change how I would respond to whether we won or lost," Lawrence said. "It is a different feeling though. It's almost easier to come back after you lose that game. You're ready to get started again. When you win it, you're like, 'All right let's let off season be like another week long and enjoy it.' But you're ready to get back, especially when you lose in that last game. 

"I mean that's just the way I want to be is just consistent. Never really go up and down. Be the same person after that loss. Just trying to be that guy in the locker room. It's obviously tough for us."

This 2020 version of the Tigers are different in many ways. Gone from the team are defensive playmakers Isaiah Simmons and A.J. Terrell, as well as four offensive linemen and standout wide receiver Tee Higgins. But the biggest difference is this team is entering spring practice off a loss.

Something that is new to most of the Tigers is opening a spring practice after a loss.

However, the Tigers did not start their offseason with parades or celebration in front of thousands of adoring fans. Instead, they started them two weeks after the disappointment of with a 5 a.m. wake-up call for mat drills.

But for Lawrence, he couldn't wait to get back with his teammates.

"I think we had two weeks off to kind of let that sink in and just get ourselves back together, recover our bodies, everything. And then get back to lifting and then go to mat drills in spring practice and it just all flows together good.

"And then we start so early so we finish up a little earlier than everyone, so we get a little break before the summer. So I mean it all works out and I think it's really good to get back out here and get the young guys involved and get them going quick before it's March."


Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson At NFL Combine: Simmons Posts Impressive 40-Yard Dash Time

Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons ran a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash (unofficial) Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Rally Thwarted; Tigers to Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks evened the rivalry series against the Clemson Tigers Saturday, as they won the first-ever Battle at Bull Street by a final score of 8-5 at Segra Park in Columbia

Zach Lentz

Dawes's Late Layup Upsets FSU, Completes Trilogy

After knocking off two top-10 opponents in Duke and Louisville at home already this season, Brad Brownell and the Tigers edged No. 6 Florida State 69-68 on Saturday at a packed Littlejohn Coliseum.Al-Amir Dawes went the length of the court after an FSU make and made a layup with 1 second remaining to give Clemson the victory.

Brad Senkiw

Swinney Already Likes Look Of Clemson's 2020 Squad

Although it's still very early in spring football practice, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney calls the Tigers a "good looking football team," thanks in part to having returning players like Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne mixed with 15 talented freshmen.

Brad Senkiw

Weatherly Magical: Clemson Pounds Gamecocks

Behind a historic pitching performance, the Tigers went into the enemy's backyard and emerged with a victory, as the Tigers knocked off the Gamecocks by a final score of 7-1

Zach Lentz

Clemson At NFL Combine: Simpson, Anchrum Participate In On-Field Drills

Former Clemson offensive guard John Simpson and tackle Tremayne Anchrum ran the 40-yard dash and went through drills Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine while Tanner Muse, A.J. Terrell and K'Von Wallace went through media interviews.

Brad Senkiw

Lawrence Not Planning To Leave Anything On Table In 2020

Clemson is ready to move on from its 42-25 loss to LSU in the national title game, but don't expect Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers to forget it completely.

JP-Priester

by

J Clarke

Clemson Recruiting: Evaluating Korey Foreman’s Game

Few 2021 prospects garner the respect of Korey Foreman. The California product deserves to be called America’s most complete high school defensive end.

Brian Smith

Clemson Tigers: XFL Week 4 Preview

Three former Clemson Tigers will continue their professional career this weekend in the XFL. Corey Crawford of the Houston Roughnecks, Isaiah Battle of the Seattle Dragons, and Tavaris Barnes from the DC Defenders.

Connor Watson

Lawrence Opens up on Etienne's Return, His Future

For Lawrence the biggest news of the short offseason was not his already massive celebrity status, it was the return of his backfield mate, and fellow Heisman Trophy candidate, running back Travis Etienne—who decided to return for his senior season.

Zach Lentz