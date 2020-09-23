SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Lawrence Named to AFCA Good Works Team

Zach Lentz

The American Football Coaches Association announced today that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named to the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his service work in both the Clemson community and his hometown.


Lawrence is the seventh member of the Clemson program all-time to earn an AFCA Good Works Team distinction, joining Robert Carswell (1999), Nick Eason (2000), Xavier Dye (2009), Deshaun Watson (2016), Sean Pollard (2018) and Dabo Swinney (2019). This marks Clemson's third straight year with an AFCA Good Works team selection.


In addition to participating in a number of team service events during his tenure at Clemson, Lawrence has helped lead several other initiatives. This past spring, he and his now-fiancée launched a relief fundraiser to provide direct assistance to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in both Upstate South Carolina and in his hometown of Cartersville, Ga. 

Lawrence also played a leadership role alongside teammates Mike Jones Jr., Cornell Powell and Darien Rencher in the Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration in June.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. The Citadel | Game 2

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Bulldogs here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

Brad Senkiw

Amari Rodgers: Trevor Lawrence 'is The Best in The Game'

Clemson Senior WR Amari Rodgers Opens up About Playing with Trevor Lawrence, Bye Week Plans

Christopher Hall

AllClemson Releases Debut ACC Power Rankings

AllClemson.com Publisher Zach Lentz and Deputy Editor Brad Senkiw break down last weekend in the ACC and discuss their first power rankings of 2020.

Brad Senkiw

How a Couple of Changes Transformed Trevor Lawrence

Last season saw Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggle with interceptions and poor decisions to the first seven games of the season. But since his interception in the first half of the Tigers' game at Louisville in 2019, Lawrence has been special.

Zach Lentz

Clemson DC Brent Venables Expects Clemson Defense To Be Tested By Virginia

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables gave the media a quick preview of what he expects when the Tigers face off with Virginia on October 3

JP-Priester

Swinney's 'Worst Case Scenario' Game Plan Is Top Secret

Dabo Swinney has a plan in place if he or a coordinator were to miss a game due to Coivd-19 protocols, but he's not sharing it with the media.

Christopher Hall

Brad Brownell Adds Another Piece To 2021 Recruiting Class

Three star power forward Ian Schieffelin, out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, committed to Brad Brownell and the Clemson Basketball program on Monday night.

JP-Priester

Clemson's Thomas Ahead Of Schedule

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas originally planned to redshirt this season, but head coach Dabo Swinney said a rule change has lit a fire under the junior, and has him on track to re-join the Tigers "sooner rather than later."

Travis Boland

Tigers Not Changing their Plan

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has always said the Tigers prepare for every opponent the exact same way. Even with a bye week this week and the revenge-minded Cavaliers looming, the message does not change.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Cornerback Sheridan Jones Wants to Inspire Change

Clemson sophomore cornerback Sheridan Jones says the team has grown closer together, wants to inspire change

Christopher Hall