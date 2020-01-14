ClemsonMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Lawrence Produces Forgettable Second Half in His First Loss

Brad Senkiw

NEW ORLEANS — Trevor Lawrence walked to the podium after Monday’s national championship game with a look no one at Clemson had ever seen before.

The sophomore quarterback had just suffered the first loss of his college career, ending a 25-game win streak.

He still wore the emotion on his face as he addressed the media for the first time, trying to explain what went wrong in a mostly forgettable performance on the biggest stage.

“At the end of the day, I just didn't play well enough for us to win,” Lawrence said after the 42-25 loss to LSU at the Superdome in New Orleans. “Too many missed plays by me, missed a lot of receivers, and it just wasn't my night.”

It really wasn’t, especially in the second half.

Lawrence went 6-of-15 passing for 58 yards in the final 30 minutes. He led just one second-half touchdown, a six-play, 50-yard drive that featured five runs, one 12-yard pass and a 15-yard personal foul penalty on LSU.

Lawrence then completed a two-point conversion pass to Amari Rodgers. After that, things went south.

“At the quarterback position, if you're going to win games like this, you've got to play really well, and I just didn't do that tonight,” Lawrence said.

He got off to a decent start, completing 12-of-22 for 286 yards in the first half, but he had a run of just two completions on nine attempts during the second half to derail the offense.

Lawrence also fumbled for the first time this season when LSU safety Grant Delpit hit Lawrence on a run that popped the ball loose. It was recovered by cornerback Derek Stingley.

“I just told him to keep his head up. I told him I loved him and that, ‘Hey, listen, this is a great opportunity to lead and to respond,’” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said about their sideline conversation after the turnover. “You know, he's had so much good. We all have. We've had so much just unbelievable success, so many great things, and he's never lost a game.

"He's not going to lose many. I'll go ahead and tell you that right now. He ain't going to lose many. He's going to be a hard guy to beat forever because he's special. And he had a tough night tonight. For whatever reason, just didn't have his best night.”

One of the nation’s best quarterbacks and already the projected top player taken in the 2021 NFL draft, Lawrence never had more than two completions in a row Monday. He said it was a mix of poor play and LSU’s pressures and coverages that got to him.

It was his first loss as a starting quarterback since November 2017, when he was a senior at Cartersville High School in Georgia.

Now, his focus will turn to handling the end of Clemson’s season without a championship, the end of the program’s 29-game winning streak and how he responds as a junior in 2020.

“You get so busy looking for what's next, and a moment like this happens and you've got to—man, it sucks, but you've got to look back on what you've done, and we've done some great things, and we've got a lot more in store ahead for sure,” Lawrence said. “But it's just you've got to look back and enjoy all the things you did accomplish because what we were able to do is pretty amazing to be a part of. 

"Just going to miss this group of guys, and I hate how it finished. But man, we did some really amazing things.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Tigers vs LSU Tigers Live Updates

The LSU Tigers and Joe Burrow face the Clemson Tigers and Trevor Lawrence in the national championship game

Zach Lentz

by

jeremystyron

Burrow: 'Going to be a Fun Chess Match' for the National Championship

Heisman Trophy winner and current LSU Tiger quarterback, Joe Burrow, discusses his thoughts on Brent Venables and why he believes the Clemson defense has some of the smartest players in college football.

Morgan Thomas

by

Ct33

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: The National Championship

The Clemson Tigers will attempt to earn their second straight title and their third championship in four years on Monday, Jan. 13, when they face the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Zach Lentz

by

Dillon88

Sean Pollard: Embrace the Suck

Clemson Senior offensive lineman, Sean Pollard, says that Clemson's Defensive Coordinator, Brent Venables, has made just as much of an impact on the offense this year as he has the defense. When the team gets into a difficult situation, he reminds them of a military term to "embrace the suck" and fight through adversity.

Morgan Thomas

by

Morgan Thomas

The Clemson Culture: Check Your Ego At The Door

In the Clemson football program, there is no room for ego's

JP-Priester

by

Ct33

Gameday Keys for a Clemson Victory Over LSU

First and foremost, Clemson can't give up huge pass plays on a regular basis in the national title game to LSU, but here are five other reasons why Clemson could be hoisting the trophy at the end of the night in New Orleans

Brad Senkiw

by

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Dethroned by Burrow, LSU

The Clemson Tigers run as the kings of college football was halted at 29 wins, as they handed the crown to the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Zach Lentz

by

Bostonfan1967

Clemson Rolling Against the SEC

Clemson has enjoyed a recent run of success against opponents from the Southeastern Conference.

CU Athletic Communications

Clemson's come from behind win over Ohio State has team feeling confident

Clemson's come from behind win over Ohio State serves as a confidence builder heading into Monday's national championship game against LSU in New Orleans

JP-Priester

by

FairEval

Last Ride: Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott

The College Football Playoff National Championship against LSU will be the final game at Clemson for co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, who will leave to become head coach at South Florida. It means it will also be the final game for Scott and Tony Elliott as co-coordinators of the Clemson offense.

Zach Lentz