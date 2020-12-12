Lawrence's Ability to Run Creates Problems for Defenses

The Clemson Tiger offense missed one of it's biggest weapons during quarterback Trevor Lawrence's five-week hiatus from the team while dealing with COVID-19 and then a subsequent cancelation by Florida State

It wasn't the arm of Lawrence that was missed, as true freshman DJ Uiagelelei torched both Boston College and Notre Dame through the air, it was his legs that the Tigers missed.

"It makes people honest," offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. "Even if they load the box, they don't have enough hats. It's critical with what we do on offense, a lot of the RPO stuff. A lot of people talk about RPO at the second level, third level down the field, but just that ability to read that first-level defender at the line of scrimmage puts pressure on defenses."

That 'pressure' was evident on the Tiger's first touchdown in last Saturday's 45-10 win over Virginia Tech—and is further evidence of how dangerous Lawrence can be and how much the play of the presumptive first pick in the NFL draft can effect defenses.

I think the first touchdown you had Trevor did a really good job of reading the backside end. It just puts pressure on them and it's hard for them to be right, especially when you have to defend that and all the outlet throws and the play-action. It just opens a lot of things up."