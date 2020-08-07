Lawrence's Leadership Shows Because He Goes Above and Beyond

The 2020 Clemson Tigers opened fall camp Thursday, and with it began–what they hope will be–a shot at a sixth straight ACC title, sixth straight College Football Playoff appearance and a third national title in the last five seasons.

But even with the unknowns surrounding the 2020 season, in the COVID-19 era, head coach Dabo Swinney's excitement regarding his team could not be contained—especially his excitement for his junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Tigers' superstar signal-caller is the undisputed leader of the Tiger team—a role that he has fully embraced this year.

"He's just embraced it every ounce of it and that's what you want to see in your quarterback," Swinney said. "I mean not just be a leader offensively but be a leader on the team and everybody has such tremendous respect for him and It's not because he's a great player is because of how he works."

That work ethic shows up not only in the accolades, which have come and are coming fast and furious for the junior, it also shows up in his willingness to go above and beyond what is required.

"You know, he doesn't ask anything of anyone that he's not willing to give and not only does he give it he goes way above and beyond," Swinney said. "You know, Trevor is one of those guys that you know you say 'Okay, hey, here's here's what's expected' and then he going to look at you and say, 'Well that's a nice suggestion' because you know he's going above and beyond and that's what makes him special.

"Yes, he's very, very talented, but he's got the character, the integrity. The drive, the will, the love of preparation that makes all the great ones great. And he's been a tremendous leader since he got here, but he's just as he's going through his journey and his career. Just more and more confident."