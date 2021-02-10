LeAnthony Williams Entering Portal Doesn't Hurt Clemson's Cornerback Depth

Clemson's plethora of returning defensive production takes a small hit with cornerback LeAnthony Williams in the transfer portal, but it also opens up more opportunities for others.

A football team never wants to lose quality players, but in the latest transfer case for Clemson, the program is going to be just fine.

Cornerback LeAnthony Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal this week looking to move on from Clemson after spending four years on campus. Williams, who redshirted in 2017, will have two seasons of eligibility left.

He played in 11 games and recorded 113 snaps and 12 tackles in 2020, but his impending departure doesn't wreck what the Tigers have planned in 2021. Yes, it looked great on paper for defensive coordinator Brent Venables to have 92 percent of his returning production, according to ESPN's Bill Connelly.

That takes a small hit with Williams leaving, but it also opens up more opportunities for others. Ultimately, that's probably why Williams didn't want to stick around. He's earned his degree and received some of the best coaching and training college football has to offer.

It's every bit within his rights to look for more playing time elsewhere and get a chance to prove something he feels like he needs to prove. Opportunities are hard to come by when there's so much competition at a position where only two players could get on the field.

Clemson's starters are set: Derion Kendrick and Andrew Booth Jr. It was a bit of a surprise that Kendrick didn't take off for the NFL, so that took away any chance of starting for Williams.

And then there's the group of youngsters. Malcolm Greene showed tons of promise in his freshman season. Fred Davis is developing. Sheridan Jones is now a veteran. Oh and Mario Goodrich is still around.

Clemson isn't hurting, and 2021 corner Nate Wiggins from Atlanta is already on campus. Williams' transfer won't really be felt because of the depth doesn't take a hit, but should anybody else decide to enter the portal that would change.