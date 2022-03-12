'Like a German Shepard,' Clemson Coaches Can't Give Cade Klubnik Enough

Cade Klubnik doesn't resemble a kid just a handful of practices into his first spring at the collegiate level.

After just five practices, it's obvious the newest quarterback on the Tigers' roster isn't wired like the typical freshman, and according to Dabo Swinney, Klubnik is soaking up everything the Clemson coaching staff is throwing at him.

"That's just how he's wired," Swinney said. "Can't give him enough. I mean, he's just like a German Shepherd. Just like you know, he's just ready to go, all the time. 'Throw the ball, throw it out there. He's just a very eager guy."

Having last year's starter, DJ Uiagalelei, back for his junior season, has made the transition from high school to college a little easier on Klubnik, much like Trevor Lawrence's presence made Uiagalelei's arrival easier on him.

"It's great. Just like it was great to have Trevor when DJ rolled in here too," Swinney said. "It allows you to kind of breathe a little bit. It's been the same."

Klubnik comes to Clemson no stranger to playing on the big stage. The quarterback is a product of Westlake High in Austin, Texas, with the Chaps competing in one of the toughest high school leagues in the country.

During his high school career, Klubnik never lost a game as a starting quarterback and led Westlake to consecutive state titles in his junior and senior seasons. Having that kind of experience under his belt has only made him more prepared to play at the Power-5 level, and according to Swinney, the quarterback is very dialed in, with his leadership skills already on display.

"It's been the same, he applies that to everything he does," Swinney said. "Whether it's at school, playing ping pong. the dining hall, in meetings, he's just a very engaged kid. Super talented, very, very engaged and he just has an unbelievable foundation. Kids like that, they've had these high expectations for so long, big stages. And, you know, it's a little easier transition for those type guys than maybe some others."

