Live Blog: Clemson at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.—After a successful two-game homestand, the No. 5/5 Clemson Tigers will hit the road this week when the team travels to face the No. 21/16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, Sept. 24. Kickoff for the early contest at Truist Field is set for noon ET.

With Clemson earning its ninth consecutive victory last week and with Louisiana's 15-game winning streak concluding by virtue of a defeat at Rice, the Tigers enter this week sporting the nation's longest active winning streak. A win Saturday would push Clemson's streak to 10 games and would represent the Tigers' 11th double-digit winning streak in program history.

