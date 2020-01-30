Rudolph Announces He's Done Playing At Clemson

Clemson defensive end Logan Rudolph is no longer playing football for the Tigers.

The redshirt sophomore from Rock Hill announced his intentions via a video on Twitter on Thursday.

Rudolph leaves Clemson with two years of eligibility remaining. He didn’t say what he’ll be doing next in his life, but it appears it will be something outside of football.

“Every day that I put that helmet on I tried to compete in a way that made Clemson University proud,” Rudolph said in the video. “As I close out this next chapter of my football career and I graduate in May, I just want to say thank you to those that supported us, inspired us, cheered us on. I’ll always be a Clemson Tiger.”

Rudolph recorded 23 tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack and one fumble returned for a touchdown in 2019.

In his farewell video, Rudolph, whose brother is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, he was watching the commitment video of him chopping wood. He talked about the impact Clemson and Dabo Swinney made on him, as well as his other coaches and teammates.

Rudolph started the majority of Clemson's games in 2019, and he was a part of three ACC championships, three trips to the College Football Playoff and one national title.