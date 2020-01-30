AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Rudolph Announces He's Done Playing At Clemson

Brad Senkiw

Clemson defensive end Logan Rudolph is no longer playing football for the Tigers.

The redshirt sophomore from Rock Hill announced his intentions via a video on Twitter on Thursday.

Rudolph leaves Clemson with two years of eligibility remaining. He didn’t say what he’ll be doing next in his life, but it appears it will be something outside of football.

“Every day that I put that helmet on I tried to compete in a way that made Clemson University proud,” Rudolph said in the video. “As I close out this next chapter of my football career and I graduate in May, I just want to say thank you to those that supported us, inspired us, cheered us on. I’ll always be a Clemson Tiger.”

Rudolph recorded 23 tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack and one fumble returned for a touchdown in 2019.

In his farewell video, Rudolph, whose brother is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, he was watching the commitment video of him chopping wood. He talked about the impact Clemson and Dabo Swinney made on him, as well as his other coaches and teammates. 

Rudolph started the majority of Clemson's games in 2019, and he was a part of three ACC championships, three trips to the College Football Playoff and one national title. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Halfway Through ACC Play, Clemson Ahead of Predictions

Ten ACC games down and 10 to go, Clemson would have the seventh seed if the conference tournament began today, so here's a look at how they've reached the midway point.

Brad Senkiw

Morris Named to All-ACC Academic Team

The ACC announced earlier today that Logan Morris, a junior industrial engineering major from Inman, S.C., has been named to the 2019 All-ACC Women’s Cross Country Academic Team.

CU Athletic Communications

Lee: Loss in Oxford Was 'Humbling'

Clemson baseball has not reached the Super Regional in the last nine seasons, if the Tigers are to break the streak this season they must put the disappointment of last season in the past.

Zach Lentz

5 Reasons To Be Excited

Today we continue our "Five Things.." series with our five reasons to be excited about the 2020 Clemson baseball season.

Zach Lentz

Behind Mack, Trapp, Clemson Finds Way To Beat Syracuse

After an 0-3 start to ACC play, Brad Brownell and the Clemson Tigers have beaten the Roy Williams, Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim this month.

Brad Senkiw

5 Bold Predictions For Clemson Baseball

Today we begin our "Five Things.." series looking at bold predictions, reasons to be concerned, reasons to be excited and things to look for.

Zach Lentz

by

J Clarke

QB Spring Preview: Clemson's Talented Room Has Room To Grow

This spring, quarterback will continue to be a position of strength for Clemson football, but Trevor Lawrence can improve coming off his worst performance, and there's a key battle for backup to monitor between Taisun Phommachahn and D.J. Uiagalelei.

Brad Senkiw

Five Areas Of Concern For Clemson Baseball

As Opening Day approaches, what are some areas of concern for the Clemson baseball team?

JP-Priester

Mat Clark Confident In Tigers Pitching Staff

The Clemson baseball team had what most would consider a disappointing season in 2019, but that doesn't mean there weren't some bright spots. One of the better stories from last season was the emergence of redshirt junior Mat Clark.

JP-Priester

Rare Times: Lee, Clemson Enter 2020 Without Proven Stars

For the first time in Monte Lee's tenure, Clemson baseball is starting a season without a bonafide, proven star. All-Americans Seth Beer, Logan Davidson, Chris Okey and Pat Krall aren't coming out of that dugout on Opening Day.

Brad Senkiw