August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ForumFootballRecruitingBaseballSoftballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsSubscribeSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Looking Ahead: Collins Excited About GT Offense

Dave Patenaude is in his third season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia Tech. Given the monumental task of transitioning Georgia Tech’s offense from an option-based scheme to a pro-style, spread attack.
Author:

Widely regarded as one of college football’s top young coaches and recruiters, head coach Geoff Collins is in his third season at Georgia Tech. A metro-Atlanta native, Collins was named the 20th head coach in Georgia Tech football history on Dec. 7, 2018, after recording 15 wins in two seasons as head coach at Temple. 

While Collins leads the ship, the charge of transitioning form the archaic triple-option to the spread was handed to 29-year collegiate coaching veteran, Dave Patenaude is in his third season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia Tech. Given the monumental task of transitioning Georgia Tech’s offense from an option-based scheme to a pro-style, spread attack.

"We're excited about where we are," Collins said. "We had three true freshmen start for us on offense last year: Jordan Williams at offensive tackle, Jahmyr Gibbs at running back, Jeff Sims at quarterback. And just the growth and development they've made in our program since January is staggering.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_16432734

Looking Ahead: Collins Excited About GT Offense

Dave Patenaude is in his third season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia Tech. Given the monumental task of transitioning Georgia Tech’s offense from an option-based scheme to a pro-style, spread attack.

USATSI_16437776

Looking Ahead: FSU Has Two Quarterbacks, But Do They Have One?

The is an old saying in football, "If you have two quarterbacks, you don't have one." It appears, at least at Florida State, they may have that problem.

IMG_7737

Bold Predictions for Clemson Tigers in 2021

From Will Shipley to Bryan Bresee to Myles Murphy and more, here are five bold predictions for the No. 3 Clemson Tigers in the 2021 season.

"Dave Patenaude, our offensive coordinator, his office is about 10 yards away from mine. Over the last seven months, there's not been a day that I've walked past his office and Jeff Sims is not in that room, watching tape, studying the playbook, learning defenses, the rotation of coverages, where the pressure is coming, how to redirect the protections. Those things are huge."

Patenaude’s accomplishments in his first two seasons as the Yellow Jackets’ offensive coordinator have been remarkable. Starting three true freshmen at pivotal positions (QB Jeff Sims, RB Jahmyr Gibbs and RT Jordan Williams), Georgia Tech’s offense took a huge leap in 2020. Most notably, the Yellow Jackets averaged 389.9 yards of total offense and 23.9 points per game, an increase of 103.6 yards and 7.2 points per game from the previous season.

"Then Jahmyr Gibbs, J.P. Mason, our running backs, both got nominated for the Doak Walker award. Well deserving for both of them," Collins said. "You also look at Jamious Griffin at running back, Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Georgia returns for us. Dontae Smith at running back as well does a tremendous job on special teams and as an explosive play-maker whenever he gets the ball in his hands. I think that combination is really good

"The offensive line that Brent Key has recruited, developed, is in a position to help us take that next big step. I'm excited."

More Clemson

USATSI_16432734
Football

Looking Ahead: Collins Excited About GT Offense

USATSI_16437776
Football

Looking Ahead: FSU Has Two Quarterbacks, But Do They Have One?

IMG_7737
Football

Bold Predictions for Clemson Tigers in 2021

USATSI_15337024_168387971_lowres (2)
Football

Big 12 President Claims CFP Expansion Currently On 'Life Support'

RGH42757
Football

Looking Ahead: Syracuse Offensive Line Must Improve

Screen Shot 2021-08-27 at 7.30.53 AM
Football

'It's Clemson-Georgia'... Enough Said

USATSI_16431932
Football

Looking Ahead: Pitt Counting on Luck

IMG_7856
Football

Dabo Swinney Updates Injuries as Clemson Begins Prep for Georgia