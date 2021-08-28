Looking Ahead: Collins Excited About GT Offense

Dave Patenaude is in his third season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia Tech. Given the monumental task of transitioning Georgia Tech’s offense from an option-based scheme to a pro-style, spread attack.

Widely regarded as one of college football’s top young coaches and recruiters, head coach Geoff Collins is in his third season at Georgia Tech. A metro-Atlanta native, Collins was named the 20th head coach in Georgia Tech football history on Dec. 7, 2018, after recording 15 wins in two seasons as head coach at Temple.

While Collins leads the ship, the charge of transitioning form the archaic triple-option to the spread was handed to 29-year collegiate coaching veteran, Dave Patenaude is in his third season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia Tech. Given the monumental task of transitioning Georgia Tech’s offense from an option-based scheme to a pro-style, spread attack.

"We're excited about where we are," Collins said. "We had three true freshmen start for us on offense last year: Jordan Williams at offensive tackle, Jahmyr Gibbs at running back, Jeff Sims at quarterback. And just the growth and development they've made in our program since January is staggering.



"Dave Patenaude, our offensive coordinator, his office is about 10 yards away from mine. Over the last seven months, there's not been a day that I've walked past his office and Jeff Sims is not in that room, watching tape, studying the playbook, learning defenses, the rotation of coverages, where the pressure is coming, how to redirect the protections. Those things are huge."

Patenaude’s accomplishments in his first two seasons as the Yellow Jackets’ offensive coordinator have been remarkable. Starting three true freshmen at pivotal positions (QB Jeff Sims, RB Jahmyr Gibbs and RT Jordan Williams), Georgia Tech’s offense took a huge leap in 2020. Most notably, the Yellow Jackets averaged 389.9 yards of total offense and 23.9 points per game, an increase of 103.6 yards and 7.2 points per game from the previous season.

"Then Jahmyr Gibbs, J.P. Mason, our running backs, both got nominated for the Doak Walker award. Well deserving for both of them," Collins said. "You also look at Jamious Griffin at running back, Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Georgia returns for us. Dontae Smith at running back as well does a tremendous job on special teams and as an explosive play-maker whenever he gets the ball in his hands. I think that combination is really good



"The offensive line that Brent Key has recruited, developed, is in a position to help us take that next big step. I'm excited."