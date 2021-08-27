Looking Ahead: Pitt Counting on Luck

Pat Narduzzi has engrained toughness and tenacity into the program’s culture. His passionate approach has spurred Pitt’s rise as an ACC contender.

Seventh-year head coach Pat Narduzzi has made an emphatic imprint on Pitt football. His vision for the Panthers—on and off the field—continues to bear fruit with each passing season.

College football was played under unprecedented circumstances in 2020. Even in the face of those obstacles, the Panthers displayed their hallmark resiliency under Narduzzi. The end result was a fifth winning regular season in six years and an array of national individual accolades added to Pitt’s rich heritage. Narduzzi has engrained toughness and tenacity into the program’s culture. His passionate approach has spurred Pitt’s rise as an ACC contender.

" It's going to come down to discipline I think," Narduzzi said. "You can have good players, you got to go out and make plays. To win football games, I think it's going to come down to our guys preparing to win. I think we have the talent to win. It's preparing to win.

"It's going to come down to the details on the field, the discipline and the details. Our goal is to be the less penalized team in the country. We have to eliminate those errors. We have to win those turnover ratios, all those football coach speak words. Those are going to be the keys."





Those maybe some of the keys for success in the ACC, which has been ruled by the Clemson Tigers for the last six seasons, but there is one thing that he may need a lot of if his team hopes to unseat the Tigers as the kings of the ACC—luck.

"Then again, I'm going to go to church on Sunday morning at 7:30 and say my prayers and hope for a little luck. Everybody needs a little luck," Narduzzi said.

