With the national title game now just one week away, much of the focus has centered on how Brent Venables and the Clemson defense will have its hands full trying to slow down an explosive LSU offense. Led by QB Joe Burrow, and an elite set of skill players, it just might be the best offense in the history of the sport.

The national media seems to have already awarded them that crown, despite the fact they have one game remaining. That one game just happens to come against Clemson though, a team that ranks number one scoring defense (11.5 PPG) and number one in pass defense (152 YPG). They also rank second in total defense (264 YPG), and just happen to be led by the nations best defensive coordinator in Brent Venables.

One of the biggest keys for Clemson to win this game will fall on the shoulders of that defense. Shutting the LSU offense down completely isn't very feasible, but slowing it down is a must. Getting into a track meet against this LSU team isn't the best recipe for success, even if Clemson has Trevor Lawrence on the opposite side of the field.

The most ideal way to slow them down would be getting pressure on Burrow with the front four. However, that hasn't been a strong suit for this defensive line so Venables has had to be more creative when it comes to generating pressure. In other words he's been even more aggressive when it comes to blitzing.

Generally, when teams blitz, it leaves an area of the field vulnerable, and Burrow has been very good about recognizing, then beating the blitz. This LSU offense is full of hot reads, and Burrow isn't afraid to use them. Disguising those blitzes and making sure they're well timed will be key.

Another key on that side of the ball lies with the secondary. With the LSU offense being so explosive, it's imperative that the Tigers limit the big plays down the field by not getting beat over the top. The defensive backs will need to keep things in front of them, and make sure LSU has to earn what they get.

Make them drive the field and rely on extended drives to get points. Doing so brings the Tigers stingy red zone defense into play. Defending the short field is an area Clemson has excelled in this season, and even an explosive offense like LSU's could have issues scoring touchdowns.

Winning the turnover battle is another key. Forcing LSU into a couple of turnovers gives the Clemson offense extra possessions, while taking away scoring opportunities from their dynamic offense.

Ironically, with all the talk of the LSU offense, the biggest key to success for Clemson might just lie with their own offense. Getting Travis Etienne going is a must. The best way to defend against that offense is to keep it on the sidelines. Running the ball successfully would do just that, and shorten the game at the same time.

If there were ever a game in which Etienne gets the ball 18-25 times and goes for more than 100 yards, this is it. The LSU defensive front is good, but it isn't as good as what Clemson just saw against Ohio State. LSU is playing better defensively now, but this is still the group that allowed Ole Miss. to run wild, to the tune of 402 yards.

Clemson is going to have to run the ball to win this game. If Etienne can't get it going for whatever reason, they will need another big game on the ground from Trevor Lawrence. His legs ended up being one of the biggest factors in the Fiesta Bowl win, and a repeat performance might be in order if the Clemson running backs are held in check again.