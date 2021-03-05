Malcolm Greene Will Miss Time With a Shoulder Injury

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinny announced after practice on Friday that Malcolm Greene will miss time later this spring due to a shoulder injury.

"He's got a little shoulder deal that we will probably have to clean up after spring break," Swinney said about Greene, "he will probably miss the last part there, so that he's ready to go this summer."

Greene played in all twelve games as a freshman. He had 18 tackles and one interception in 197 snaps last season. Greene can take on a larger role this year if he remains healthy. Derion Kendrick's departure leaves the team with a hole at cornerback, and Greene will be one of the players to help fill in.