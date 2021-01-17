Former NFL MVP Marshall Faulk 'Worried' for Trevor Lawrence

The thought of a Jaguars team being quarterbacked by Trevor Lawrence and coached by Urban Meyer has most of the Jacksonville fanbase brimming with excitement.

Lawrence is a generational-type quarterback that compiled a 34-2 record as the starter at Clemson. He led the Tigers to three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances and one national title. Simply put, he's a winner.

Despite having never coached in the NFL, Meyer has won everywhere he has been. That includes stops at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, and Ohio State. He won two national titles with the Gators, and one with the Buckeyes.

However, not everyone thinks this is a homerun hire. Former NFL MVP Marshall Faulk, who also spent time as an analyst for the NFL Network, has some serious reservations about how Lawrence might develop under Meyer.

"I'm worried for Trevor Lawrence," Faulk told TMZ Sports. "I mean, outside of Alex Smith, this man hasn't developed a quarterback that's playing in the NFL right now. So you put that together."

Meyer, who was officially hired last week, has yet to name an offensive coordinator. Although, as Faulk points out, Meyer is a coach known for being heavily involved with the play-calling.

"Well, I just want to see what offensive coordinator's going to be there," Faulk said," Because last time I checked, Urban loves calling plays. Offense is his thing."

Despite all the success Meyer has had as a head coach, there is one thing that he hasn't been able to do, and that is develop NFL caliber quarterbacks. Throughout his career he's coached the likes of Alex Smith, Chris Leak, Tim Tebow, Braxton Miller, Cardale Jones, and Dwayne Haskins. The fact that Smith is the only one to ever have any sustained success in the NFL is worrisome according to Faulk.

"I'm just telling you, like, I'm going to let you know," Faulk said. "I think Urban Meyer's a great coach, but he's never developed a quarterback outside of Alex Smith when he was at Utah. And he had some really good attempts with, I'm talking, what, four-star, five-star guys when he was at Ohio State and at Florida. There's something to that."