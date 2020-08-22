SI.com
AllClemson
McFadden: 'We don't rebuild, we reload'

Christopher Hall

Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden told the media on Friday he feels good about the chemistry of the offensive line so far–despite four few faces beginning starting roles this fall. 

"I feel like the chemistry is going very well," McFadden said. "Everyone is doing great and stepping into their new positions and like coach always says, we don't rebuild, we reload."  

Joining McFadden with the opportunity for first-team reps in the 2020 season include Matt Bockhorst and Cade Stewart. 

"We all played together last year pretty much in practice so I feel like the chemistry is going really well. We're making calls, talking a lot so I feel like we have that part down for sure," McFadden said.

A native of Spartanburg, S.C., McFadden enters the 2020 campaign with 332 snaps over 17 career games under his belt. He is hopeful that learning from last year's starters will begin to pay off for him this fall. 

"I feel like personally, I'm a guy that is already willing to learn and that I work pretty hard," McFadden said. "I'll admit that when I first got here understanding the playbook wasn't something I was very good at but over time I really studied and got with some of the older guys like Tremayne Anchrum, John Simpson and Jackson Carman who helped me learn what I have to do and how to do it," he said. 

McFadden has already set some goals for himself but overall he just wants to do his part to help his team win. 

"I want to be one of the best linemen in the ACC for sure but my biggest goal is to just help this team win as much as I can," McFadden said. 

