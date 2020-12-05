Kiper Says There is a Gap Between Lawrence and Fields

For well over a year now we have heard the debate. Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields?

Both quarterbacks came into the season as not only favorites to win the Heisman, but also as the top two favorites to go in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Many analysts have had Lawrence pegged for the top overall pick next April since before he had even taken a collegiate snap at Clemson. Although over time, others have questioned whether it should be Fields that is taken number one overall.

Mel Kiper Jr. has been evaluating talent for years for ESPN. On a recent episode of the network's morning show Get Up, the NFL Draft analyst said that he thinks there is absolutely a gap growing between Lawrence and Fields. The Ohio State quarterback throwing three interceptions against Indiana is one example of why.

“There’s a gap, it’s not a huge gap,” Kiper said. “Think about high school coming out. Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields were 1 and 1-A. Would it be 1 and 1-A now? Maybe, had it not been for that Indiana game for Justin Fields a few weeks ago. Three interceptions was off his game, accuracy, just didn’t get into a rhythm."

Kiper says that when it comes to Lawrence that he ranks right up there with some of the very best quarterback prospects in history. That when April rolls around, it will in fact be Lawrence whose name is called first.

"I think right now you’re looking at John Elway, Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck." Kiper said. "There’s never a debate there, and certainly with Trevor Lawrence I think there will be no debate come late April. He will be...guaranteed to be... the number one pick in the NFL Draft.”

