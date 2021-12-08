Venables Taking Member of Support Staff to Oklahoma

At least one member of the support staff at Clemson will be following Brent Venables to Oklahoma.

While no official announcements have been made regarding Venables coaching staff at Oklahoma, according to Miguel Chavis' Instagram and Twitter accounts, he will become the new defensive ends coach for the Sooners.

Chavis has been serving in an off-field role on Dabo Swinney's staff since 2017 and now appears to be headed for an on-field role in Norman. He was an interior defensive lineman for the Tigers from 2006-08, coming to Clemson from Hargrove Military Academy in Virginia.

