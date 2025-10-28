Motivation and Confidence Defining Clemson WR T.J. Moore's Sophomore Season
Even in times of struggle, one can learn a lot about themselves from it, and that’s how Clemson Tigers wide receiver T.J. Moore has taken from the team’s 3-4 start.
The sophomore is coming off a career-high in receiving yards and touchdowns in the team’s loss to SMU, forming a strong relationship with backup quarterback Christopher Vizzina to haul in 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Moore says it was about the connection being apparent, and it was.
“It was good,” he said on Tuesday. “We’ve been practicing all week, making sure the connection was there, and when it came time to playing, the connection so happened to be there.”
Despite the loss, Moore says that the team’s goals are to be “still locked in and motivated”. Seeing how the team continues to push forward, even during losses, has created confidence within him.
“Just seeing that we’re not doing the best, it’s like bringing together everybody as a whole, and it’s making everybody confident,” he said. “Like, before I was confident, but like now, I’m even more confident in all my teammates as a whole.”
Moore has learned a lot schematically as well, understanding recognitions even better than he did his freshman season, when he broke out. While Clemson is out of contention for nearly anything for the remainder of the season, except a bowl game, head coach Dabo Swinney still has goals for the team to achieve.
With the final bye week past the team, there are five games that the Tigers will play in the month of November—and the team wants to win them all.
“I just see everyone still working to continue to play, like our new goal, our goal now is to just finish November,” the receiver said, “try to go on a five-game streak for November and just finish strong.”
With standout receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. out for the remainder of the season, who led the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, it’s up to one of the receivers to take the reins of the performances that he was having.
Enter Moore, a Key West, Florida, native, who is using some of that confidence from the team and his previous performance to build on.
“I’m more confident than I believed in prior to the season,” the sophomore said. “Yeah, we had expectations, we were going to do good, we’re not meeting those expectations, but I know that everybody’s confidence is high, and it’s making my confidence high too.”
Moore and the team will be back in action this weekend against Duke, looking for the team’s first win over a Power Four opponent this season. Kick off will be at noon from Memorial Stadium.