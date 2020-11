Former Clemson defensive back Trayvon Mullen intercepted Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes to preserve a 17-14 halftime lead for Las Vegas.

The Chiefs drove to the Las Vegas 14-yard line and had a first-and-10 with just over 30 seconds remaining in the first half.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said this week that Mullen is acclimating to the speed of the game in this his second season.