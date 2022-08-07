Nate Wiggins Buying into What it Takes to Be Great at Clemson

Nate Wiggins is one of the hottest names coming out of Clemson's football program right now.

Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei called the sophomore the best cornerback in the country back at ACC Kickoff a few weeks ago. Other players and coaches have raved about his coverage skills and athleticism.

So why didn't you see more of Wiggins a year ago? Maturity, or lack thereof, as a football player, according to head coach Dabo Swinney, is the answer.

Wiggins, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound Atlanta native, played in 130 snaps but is on the verge of breaking out in 2022 following a strong offseason.

"Incredibly talented and very competitive, just a young guy maturing and really buying into what it takes," Swinney said about Wiggins, who saw 130 snaps as a freshman. "It takes what it takes. There's no shortcut to it. That's the biggest thing I saw, him really buying into what it takes to not just be good but to be great."

Wiggins, who had three tackles and three pass breakups in 11 games in 2021, is expected to be a starter in 2022. With Andrew Booth Jr. and Mario Goodrich now in the NFL, Sheridan Jones is the most experienced corner Clemson has returning, so there's an instant opportunity for Wiggins to flash his ability this fall.

"He's got the ability to be great," Swinney said. "Nate the Great, he can do it. But he's his only limitation."

Swinney is coaching Wiggins, a top-75 recruit coming out of Westlake High School, hard because the veteran coach sees his potential. And it sounds like Wiggins is taking to it well and setting himself up to follow a recent run of high-level cornerbacks, like Booth, A.J. Terrell and Trayvon Mullen, at Clemson.

"I'm really proud of that kid," Swinney said. "He's got a great momma and I'm really glad that we have him. He's been a lot of fun to coach. To me, a guy like Nate...that's why you coach because he just needed a little squeeze if you will. And our culture here, it's gonna pull you, one way or the other.

"It's going to squeeze you up or out, one of the two. And he's allowed it to really squeeze him up. He's had a great spring and a great summer. He's going to be a heck of a player. "

