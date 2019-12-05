Nation Media Has Selective Amnesia

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been ruffling a lot feathers in the national media over the last seven days after Clemson's 38-3 win over South Carolina.

"(Today's win) is huge from a national standpoint, because obviously if we lose this game, they are going to kick us out (of the playoff)," Swinney said. "They don't want us in there anyway. We'd drop to 20, you know? Georgia loses to this very same team, and the very next day, it's, 'How do we keep Georgia in it?' We win to the team (North Carolina) that beat South Carolina, and it's, 'How do we get Clemson out?'”



Ever since he was asked about what the win meant to his team, he has been targeted by many across the airways.

“I think Dabo should tone it down," ACC Network's Jon Beason said. "I think at the end of the day, where they are at, which is No. 3, to me, is the ceiling. He is going to compare them to beating Texas A & M and South Carolina, the two games he has talked about at length to compare himself to (Ohio State’s and LSU’s wins). Where they are now is where they need to be.



“So, Dabo, chill out. I know you want to keep your guys hyped up but that No. 3 is perfect where you are.”

Beason was not the only analyst calling Swinney out, as SEC Network's Paul FInebaum go the proverbial ball rolling earlier this week when he said that Swinney needed a pacifier.

"I think Dabo Swinney is the most annoying winner in all of sports," Finebaum said. "The guy can't keep his trap shut. Someone just give him a pacifier, send him to timeout, and we will check in on him on Dec. 28 when he finally plays a legitimate team during this entire college football season."



Swinney issued a rebuttal to FInebaum, ""I like Paul (Finebaum)," Swinney said. "Paul is great at what he does. I’m not going to dislike somebody because he’s great at his job. You know a lot of people don’t like me because I’m good at my job, or because I wear this logo (Tigerpaw)."

Finebaum was quick to get the last word in on Swinney, as he took to ESPN's airwaves to once again bash the Tigers' head coach.

"My advice to him would be do the talking on the field," Finebaum said. "I know that sounds like a cliche we learned maybe in the fifth grade. But it's a bad look when a head coach who has two national championships, especially over Nick Saban, comes off like a whiner... He sounds like a kid at kindergarten recess. And that's what I said what I did, and he responded, and I'd say we're even."

But why are so many in the media upset with Swinney for defending his team and the league?

It was only two years ago that the national media were giving another coach a platform at every turn to state his case for his team, almost becoming like the little kid that Finebaum is accusing Swinney of becoming.

The reason for the convenient amnesia—it was Nick Saban.

2017 saw the Alabama Crimson Tide on the outside looking in, as they had lost the Iron Bowl to Auburn, would not have a chance to play for the SEC Championship and would not even win their division.

Saban appeared on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt to discuss why his team, which finished 11-1 and did not win the SEC West, should be in the College Football Playoff. In particular, Saban compared his team to 11-2 No. 8 Ohio State, which beat No. 4 Wisconsin to win the Big Ten title. With No. 1 Clemson, No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 6 Georgia.

"I would say if that if we lost to a team in our conference that was not ranked by 30 points (referring to Ohio State), we wouldn't be in this conversation, you wouldn't even be talking to me," Saban said. "We lost to Auburn at Auburn, which is a rivalry game for us. [It's a] tough place to play. Georgia lost by a whole bunch there too, a lot more than we did, and they are in. They played their way into it. I think if the four best teams get in, we'll get a lot of really strong consideration. I think our team deserves to be in it."

Saban also noted that strength of schedule can change throughout the year. Alabama started the season off with a high profile game against Florida State, ranked No. 3 at the time of the game.

"We played Florida State when they were the No. 3 team in the country," Saban said. "And if [FSU quarterback Deondre] Francois doesn't get hurt in the game in the fourth quarter, they may be in the top 10 right now."

However, the Seminoles sputtered to a 6-6 season and were one of college football's bigger disappointments.

Sound a little like whining or maybe someone who is in need of a pacifier?

Or how about Ohio State's former head coach Urban Meyer in the same season pleading his case.

"We deserve a shot," Meyer said at the podium after receiving the Big Ten Championship trophy. "We beat two top-four teams."

Meyer did not stop there.

"I think our strength of schedule, quality wins is phenomenal. And we're conference champions," Meyer said. "I thought Penn State was very deserving (last year). The difference last year, we had those three, top, big wins, two of them on the road at Oklahoma, at Wisconsin -- both top-10 wins -- and against our rival (Michigan).

"I never really asked, but that's why I think the conference championship should be huge. But we also had two wins this year against top four teams, top four teams in America. And I can't imagine any other team doing that."

It is a little ironic how ESPN forgets their recent past when it is convenient.

It would appear that Swinney was right when he said that many around the country have selective amnesia.

“It's not who we play it's how you play. It's who we are and who we've been. I went on First Take and I'm asked a question - there was debate - like if we go undefeated we shouldn't be in the playoff," Swinney said. "That's the type of conversation. And then people get amnesia this time of year. Now suddenly last two or three weeks everybody says, 'Oh, Clemson is a great team.' We're the same team we've been all year.

"It's just now you know they have to recognize that. But it's really not any different than it's been all year. I don't know why but I just think that sometimes we don't get the benefit of the doubt and that's a shame."