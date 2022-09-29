NC State at Clemson: Talent Comparison
For the first time in its history, the Textile Bowl features two teams ranked inside of the Top 10.
No. 5 Clemson hosts No. 10 NC State Saturday night in college football's marquee matchup of the weekend, as ESPN's "College GameDay" will also be on hand.
It's a critical matchup for control of the ACC Atlantic, with the Tigers looking to avenge last season's double-overtime loss in Raleigh, and the Wolfpack looking to win consecutive games in the series for the first time since 2002-03. The last time NC State won in Death Valley was that 2003 season.
The Tigers come in having won 10 straight games, the longest in the winning streak in the FBS. Clemson's won 36 consecutive home games, which is also the longest streak in the country. A win on Saturday would tie the program with Florida State for most consecutive home wins in ACC history.
Talent Comparison
Quarterback
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
DJ Uiagalelei (CU)
2020/5*
1 (Pro Style)
10
Devin Leary (NCST)
2018/4*
16 (Pro)
372
Four games into the season, Uiagalelei looks like a different player compared to what we saw in 2021. With each passing week, the junior quarterback has gotten better, as his confidence continues to skyrocket. While his overall numbers this season are better than Leary's, the NC State quarterback has been a model of consistency over the past couple of seasons.
Advantage: Slight NC State
Running Back
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
Will Shipley (CU)
2021/5*
2
32
Phil Mafah (CU)
2021/4*
11
185
Kobe Pace (CU)
2020/3*
32
451
Jordan Houston (NCST)
2019/3*
6 (APB)
657
Demie Sumo-Karngbaye
2021/3*
83
1161
Both of these teams take a running back by committee type of approach, with the Wolfpack featuring two backs for the most part, while the Tigers have three. Clemson comes in averaging 4.8 YPC, while NC State averages 4.4. With the weather looking like it might be a huge factor on Saturday night, the team that runs it best just might have the advantage.
Advantage: Slight Clemson
Wide Receiver
|Player
|Class/Rank
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
Joseph Ngata (CU)
2019/4*
9
52
Beaux Collins
2021/4*
12
86
Antonio Williams
2022/4*
6
61
Devin Carter (NCST)
2018/3*
739
115
Thayer Thomas
2017/ Former Walk On
NA
NA
Keyon Lesane
2019/3*
136
1197
On paper, Clemson certainly has the talent, but NC State boasts a wealth of experience, along with multiple players having vastly surpassed their recruiting rankings. The Tigers bring in a group of talented wideouts, many of which are still growing, but also a group that is coming off its best effort of the season. However, experience wins out here.
Advantage: NC State
Tight End
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
Davis Allen (CU)
2019/3*
39
807
Jake Briningstool
2021/4*
1
61
Cedd Seabrough (NCST)
2021/3*
39
755
Christopher Toudle
2019/3*
118
1081
For the first time in several seasons, the Tigers are making a concerted effort to get the tight ends more involved in the passing game. Allen and Bringinstool both provide Uiagalelei with more than a safety valve, as both can stretch the field and make plays down the field.
Clemson Wasn't Ready to Win at NC State Last Year
Clemson offensive lineman believes Tigers' offense was too young last year at NC State but has "developed a ton" coming into this season's games.
Advanced Stat Comparison: Clemson vs. NC Stat
Saturday's game between 4-0 Clemson and 4-0 NC State will represent the sixth all-time matchup of undefeated teams at Death Valley four or more games into a season.
Wednesday Notebook: Swinney Excited for 'Extra Juice Saturday Night
The No. 5 Clemson Tigers will take on the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack Saturday night (7:30 pm, ABC), and while the fans and the media are looking forward to the 'extra juice' that a top-ten game, ESPN's College Gameday and a nationally televised game, the Tigers also believe this is the biggest game of the season--because it is the next one.
Advantage: Clemson
Offensive Line
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
LT Jordan McFadden (CU)
2018/3*
66
819
LG Marcus Tate
2021/4*
8 (
127
C Will Putnam
2019/4*
5
101
RG Walker Parks
2020/4*
5 (OT)
50
RT Blake Miller
2022/4*
16
208
LT Anthony Belton (NCST)
2021/3* (JUCO)
7
44
LG Chandler Zavala
2017/NR
NR
NR
C Grant Gibson
2017/3*
38 (DL)
459
RG Dylan McMahon
2019/3*
12 (C)
787
RT Bryson Speas
2017/3*
76 (OG)
1650
Once again, on paper, Clemson has the talent advantage, but the Wolfpack come in with a lot of experience up front. Putnam has made a smooth transition to center for the Tigers, but there have been some growing pains with starting the true freshman Miller at RT. On a positive note, the group has gotten better with each passing week, and with rain in the forecast, the play up front will be that much more important. However, it's also worth noting Clemson tends to struggle at times with the odd fronts that the Wolfpack employs, as Dave Doeren's team uses a 3-3-5 look.
Advantage: NC State
Defensive Line
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
DE K.J. Henry (CU)
2018/5*
3
14
DT Bryan Bresee
2020/5*
1
1
DT Tyler Davis
2019/4*
12
137
DE Myles Murphy
2020/5*
1
7
LDE Davin Yann
2020/4*
26 (DT)
244
NT Corey Durden
2017/3*
24
361
RDE Savion Jackson
2019/4*
11 (SDE)
168
You'll be hard-pressed to find a program that out-talents the Tigers along the defensive line. It's arguably the most talented in the nation. Having said that, it hasn't always looked that way through the first four games. Clemson can ill-afford to allow Leary the time that Sam Hartman had last weekend, meaning this group must be even more disruptive. At the same time, don't let the recruiting rankings fool you, NC State will bring a pretty stout group of defensive linemen to Death Valley. One of the best the Tigers will see this season.
Advantage: Clemson
Linebacker
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
SAM Barret Carter
2021/5*
3
33
MIKE Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
2021/4*
5
37
WILL Trenton Simpson
2020/5*
1 (OLB)
26
SLB Drake Thomas
2019/3*
29 (ILB)
581
MLB Isaiah Moore
2017/3*
54 (OLB)
798
WLB Payton Wilson
2018/4*
4 (OLB)
79
This is the strength of that NC State defense that is only allowing 262 yards of offense per game. They are extremely experienced, well-coached, and do all of the little things right. While they may not technically be the most talented group of backers in the ACC, they just might be the best. The Tigers have plenty of talent themselves, but with Carter and Trotter both first-year starters and Simpson in a new position, there have been some communication issues through the first four games.
Advantage: NC State
Secondary
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
CB Nate Wiggins (CU)
2021/4*
7
118
CB Sheridan Jones
2019/4*
15
130
SS Andrew Mukuba
2021/4*
8
167
FS Jalyn Phillips
2019/3*
37
448
CB Fred Davis
2020/4*
7
53
LCB Derrek Pitts Jr (NCST)
2021/3*
32 (ATH)
460
SS Cyrus Fagan
2021/4*
13
97
FS Tanner Ingle
2018/3*
80 (CB)
904
NB Tyler Baker-Williams
2018/3*
195 (WR)
1323
RCB Shyheim Battle
2019/3*
42
414
Clemson's secondary has been much-maligned, especially after allowing 337 passing yards and six touchdowns last week in the double-overtime win over Wake Forest. It's also been littered with injuries, as Jones, Mukuba, as well as nickel back Malcolm Greene, were all out against the Demon Deacons. Jones and Mukuba have missed the past two games. The Tigers are hoping to get at least some of those guys back this week, but nothing is set in stone.
On the other side, NC State features a lot of experience on the backend, even if some weren't what you would consider blue-chip talents, as the Wolfpack has been very good at developing players in that secondary over the years.
Advantage: NC State
Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!