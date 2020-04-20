NFL Draft Revisited: Clemson's 2010 Class

The 2020 NFL Draft runs Thursday-Saturday, when several Clemson Tigers will have their names called and dreams come true.

Kicking off the AllClemson.com series on some of the most memorable NFL draft classes of the Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney era, we start with 2010.

It was the first class coming off Swinney’s first full season in Tiger Town, and it featured one of the all-time legendary players in school history: C.J. Spiller.

Here’s a look at how the 2010 draft unfolded for five Tigers:

C.J. Spiller Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Highest selection: Spiller went No. 9 overall to the Buffalo Bills. The record-setting running back and fan-favorite left a huge impact on Clemson, and this draft pick became a crucial selling point to recruits when Swinney began building the program into what it is today. Spiller became the face of the Bills, where he spent

Best pro career: Spiller played at least one game in eight seasons for five different teams (Buffalo, New Orleans, New York Jets, Seattle, Kansas City). He made over $29 million in his career and finished with over 5,000 total yards, including 3,451 rushing, and 21 touchdowns in 90 games. Spiller added over 2,000 yards on special teams and scored twice in kick returns. He was named to the 2012 Pro Bowl team after rushing for 1,244 yards and scoring eight touchdowns in his best season.

Historical note: Spiller was the highest Clemson selection since defensive end Gaines Adams.

Quotable: “I had a good feeling (Buffalo’s) where I was going to land. I’m very excited that they made the decision. It’s one that they will never regret and I’m going to come in there and work hard.” — Spiller

Most underrated draft picks: Receiver Jacoby Ford, a track and football star in college who ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, was a fourth-round selection by the Oakland Raiders. Ford finished 2010 tied for first in the NFL with three kick returns for touchdowns and sixth overall in kick return yards. He went on to score nine career touchdowns, over 1,000 rushing and receiving yards combined and 53 receptions in 38 games played. His four kick return touchdowns is a Raiders franchise record.

Linebacker Kavell Conner, selected in the seventh round by the Indianapolis Colts, played six productive seasons. He had 328 career tackles, including 104 in 2011, and spent 2014-15 with the Chargers, where he had over 90 tackles in his last two seasons combined.

Other Tigers drafted: Linebacker Ricky Sapp (fifth round, Philadelphia Eagles), cornerback Crezdon Butler (fifth round, Eagles).