NFL Schedule Release: Matchups Involving Former Tigers

Brad Senkiw

The NFL released its full schedule with dates and times Thursday night, and there are several games involving former Clemson players, including many where they'll square off on the field.

Here's a look at some of those matchups:

SammyWatkins
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1: Houston at Kansas City, Sept. 10 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

This is a rematch of last season's wild comeback by the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Former Clemson star and Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson gets a shot at reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes in the hostile environment of Arrowhead Stadium. 

The Texans lost a couple of Tigers this offseason but still have defensive tackle Carlos Watkins. On the other side, Sammy Watkins will look to help Mahomes while Bashaud Breeland will get a chance at picking off Watson for the Chiefs. Kansas City also has Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a first-round selection and running back out of LSU who had over 164 total yards against the Tigers in January's national championship game. 

IsaiahSimmons
Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: Arizona at Carolina, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.

Clemson fans are still waiting for the Panthers to draft a Tiger, and they would've been thrilled to visit Bank of America Stadium if Carolina had drafted linebacker Isaiah Simmons last month, but they passed on the versatile defender, much to the chagrin of Clemson fans. Now, Simmons gets a chance to show the Panthers what they missed out on as Arizona drafted him a pick after the Panthers.

The Cardinals coming to downtown Charlotte also means an opportunity for Central native and former Clemson WR DeAndre Hopkins to play in front of friends and family. Hopkins was traded by Houston in the offseason. 

TeeHiggins

Week 5: Cincinnati at Baltimore, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m.

Tee Higgins, the former Clemson receiver and the first player taken in the second round last month, is expected to be a starter right away in Cincinnati. By the fifth game of the season, he could very well be a big part of the new-look offense with Joe Burrow, the former LSU QB and first player drafted overall in 2020. 

The Bengals also signed a couple of former Clemson defenders in D.J. Reader and Mackensie Alexander, who will get to chase around former Louisville QB Lamar Jackson. It's a new era for the Bengals, which are looking to shake off their losing ways and show they can compete against the most complete team in the AFC North. 

ChristianWilkins
Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: Los Angeles Chargers at Miami, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m.

Potentially, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks in this game when back-to-back first-round draft picks Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Tua Tagavoiloa meet in South Florida if both are starting by then.

But it's also a chance for former Clemson teammates to get together. The Dolphins drafted Christian Wilkins in 2019 and signed free agent Shaq Lawson in the offseason to give them a pair of former Clemson defensive linemen. In late October, they'll host former receiver Mike Williams, who recently had the fifth year on his rookie contract picked up by the Chargers. 

HunterRenfrow
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: Las Vegas at Atlanta, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m.

Clemson West makes a trip East when the Raiders take on the Falcons. It'll be a chance for Hunter Renfrow, Trayvon Mullen, Tanner Muse and John Simpson to play close to Tiger Town. 

It'll be a chance for former Clemson cornerback and 2020 first-round draft pick A.J. Terrell to possibly matchup one-on-one with Renfrow. Former Clemson defensive tackle Grady Jarrett will also be looking to make life difficult on coach Jon Gruden's improved offense. 

