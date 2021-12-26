No Uneasiness About Number of QBs at Clemson

ORLANDO, FL—When Taisun Phommachanh entered the transfer portal, which did not come as much of a surprise for people around the program, the Clemson Tigers were left with only three quarterbacks on their roster, only one on scholarship and even he was a former walk-on, behind starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

While many people may be wondering how the Tigers felt about their former backup entering the portal, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said that nothing surprises him any longer.

"Well, you know, this day and age, with that transfer portal, you know, it's not a surprise," Streeter said. "First off., I'll say this about Taisun [Phommachanh], what an unbelievable young man he is. Comes from a great family, and he just felt like he needed another opportunity and another kind of re-start somewhere else. So, I'm excited for him to have another opportunity; my full support. he did some good things, there's no doubt about it."

The bigger question for Tiger fans is what happens at backup now.

"(Phommachanh's) got some talent. But, man, I feel really, really good about our backups, I really do," Streeter said. "You have a guy named Hunter Helms and you have a guy named Billy Wiles, who have put the work in, number one. They understand the offense. They understand the big picture. And, they continue to improve, and they are continuing to want to get better and better each and every day. So, that's the biggest thing is knowing that you have guys behind DJ [Uiagalelei] that can manage it and understand the big picture, and that's what they have been able to do. Just really excited about those two young guys."

