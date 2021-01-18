Nolan Turner Will Return to Clemson in 2021

Clemson safety Nolan Turner has announced that he will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility and return to Clemson for a sixth season in 2021.

Clemson is officially getting all eleven starters back on the defensive side of the ball in 2021.

In an Instagram post on Sunday evening, Nolan Turner confirmed that he will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility and return to Clemson for a sixth season in 2021.

In 564 snaps this season, Turner was second on the team with 66 tackles and led the team with 3 interceptions. He also added 6 TFL. He was named a second-team All-American by USA Today and also earned second-team All-ACC honors.

Entered 2020 credited with 124 tackles (5.5 for loss), 14 passes broken up, three interceptions (all in postseason play) returned 24 yards, a sack and a forced fumble in 973 snaps over 43 career games (four starts).

2020: Second-team All-American according to USA Today … second-team All-ACC honoree … also earned all-conference nods from the AP (second-team) and PFF (first-team) … recorded three tackles at Wake Forest … added a tackle vs. The Citadel … contributed eight tackles (seven solo) and an interception vs. Virginia, sharing team defensive player of the game honors … finished with three tackles (one for loss) vs. No. 7 Miami … contributed one tackle, splitting a tackle for loss, and recorded his second interception of the season at Georgia Tech … notched his single-season career-high third interception of the season vs. Syracuse, also adding four tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup in the game to share team defensive player of the game honors … credited with six tackles (0.5 for loss) vs. Boston College … registered six tackles and a pass breakup at No. 4 Notre Dame … had a team-high seven tackles and a pass breakup vs. Pitt … earned team defensive player of the game for a 13-tackle effort with two tackles for loss at Virginia Tech … made nine tackles including one for loss in ACC Championship Game vs. No. 2 Notre Dame … contributed five tackles in the second half of the Sugar Bowl vs. No. 3 Ohio State.

2019: Credited with 66 tackles (2.0 for loss), 10 pass breakups, two interceptions (both in postseason play) and a forced fumble in 538 snaps over 15 games (four starts) … tied for team lead with nine tackles and added a pass broken up vs. Georgia Tech … posted four tackles (one for loss), two pass breakups and a forced fumble vs. No. 12 Texas A&M … added three tackles and a pass breakup at Syracuse … posted two tackles vs. Charlotte … recorded six tackles (one for loss) and contributed to the game-winning stop on a two-point conversion attempt at North Carolina … added a tackle vs. Florida State … registered three tackles and a pass breakup at Louisville … contributed five tackles and two pass breakups and earned team special teams player of the game vs. Boston College … added five tackles vs. Wofford … recorded three tackles and two pass breakups at NC State … finished second on the team with six tackles vs. Wake Forest … posted three tackles and his first interception since the 2018 Cotton Bowl in the ACC Championship Game vs. No. 22 Virginia … contributed four tackles and the game-sealing interception vs. No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl … recorded 12 tackles and a pass breakup vs. No. 1 LSU.

2018: Credited with 44 tackles (2.5 for loss), three pass breakups and an interception in 391 snaps over 15 games … recorded two tackles in season opener against Furman … added a tackle against both Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech … contributed two tackles vs. Syracuse … responsible for a season-high five tackles at Wake Forest … recorded three tackles and a pass breakup in earning team co-defensive player of the week honors vs. No. 16 NC State … contributed five tackles and a pass breakup at Florida State … collected a career-high eight tackles vs. Louisville … made three tackles at No. 17 Boston College … added a tackle vs. Duke … made two tackles vs. South Carolina … contributed five tackles against Pitt … recorded his first career interception in the Cotton Bowl vs. No. 3 Notre Dame … made four tackles in the National Championship Game against No. 1 Alabama, his father’s alma mater.

2017: Had 14 tackles, a tackle for loss, sack and pass breakup in 44 snaps over 13 games … had two tackles and a sack in seven snaps at No. 14 Louisville on Sept. 16 … had two special teams tackles at No. 12 Virginia Tech on Sept. 30; named team special teams player-of-the-game … had six tackles and a pass breakup in 27 snaps against The Citadel on Nov. 18 … had two special teams tackles at South Carolina on Nov. 25; named team co-special teams player-of-the-game.

2016: Redshirted.

Before Clemson: Had 63 tackles and five interceptions as a safety as a senior … also outstanding as a receiver, he caught four touchdown passes … had a 63-yard touchdown reception in season opener … had 10 tackles on defense and caught a touchdown pass in the second game of the 2015 season … had pass deflection on last play of the game to clinch win over rival Hoover High … had a touchdown reception in a state playoff victory as well … helped his team to a 9-3 record and second round of the playoffs … named honorable mention all-state as a defensive back by the Birmingham News … played his high school football for Buddy Anderson … also a member of the Vestavia Hills basketball team … chose Clemson over offer from UAB … recruited by Marion Hobby.

Personal: Born Nov. 29, 1997 … his late father, Kevin, played football with Dabo Swinney at Alabama … Kevin went on to play eight years in the NFL with New England and Philadelphia … earned degree in financial management in December 2020.