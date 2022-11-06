Notre Dame Beats Clemson In Dominating Fashion

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- On a cool, windy night in South Bend, Clemson never could sustain anything offensively, while Notre Dame was able to impose its will, dominating the Tigers in all three phases, and winning 35-14.

It was No. 4 Clemson's (8-1) first loss since losing to Pitt last October, snapping the nation's longest winning streak at 14 games.

The Irish (6-3) were able to hold the Tigers' offense in check, holding Clemson to just 281 total yards on the night. It wasn't until well into the third quarter that the Tigers went over the 100-yard mark.

Starting QB DJ Uiagalelei finished the night 27-of-39 for 191 yards, with many of his throws behind the line of scrimmage. He threw one interception, which was returned 96-yards for a touchdown. Uiagalelei was also sacked four times on the night.

The offense was so ineffective that late in the third quarter Cade Klubnik was once again inserted into the lineup, but this time with different results, as the freshman through a bad interception from deep in his own end zone, setting up the Irish at the Tigers' 6-yard line.

Not even the Clemson defense could bail the Tigers out, as Notre Dame won the battle at the line of scrimmage all night long, racking up 263 rushing yards on the night.

Player of the Game: Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame's freshman corner, picked off both Klubnik and Uiagalelei in the win. His first pick came late in the third quarter, setting up the Irish 1st and Goal from the 6. His second was returned 96-yards to put the Irish up by three touchdowns.

Key Play: On his second play of the night, Klubnik scrambled out of the pocket due to pressure, and threw an ill-timed pass off his back foot deep in his own end zone, that was intercepted by Morrison at the Tigers' 5. Three plays later, Audric Estime punched it in from two yards out, putting the Irish up 21-0.

Up Next: Clemson returns home next weekend to face Louisville for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium.