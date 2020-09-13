Trevor Lawrence looked sharp, Travis Etienne looked like he was in mid-season form, and the defense was downright dominant.

The top ranked Clemson Tigers rolled into Winston-Salem on Saturday night and did exactly what they were supposed to do, beating Wake Forest 37-13 in the season opener for both teams.

Clemson scored touchdowns on two of its first three possessions as the Demon Deacons never stood a chance in this one.

Rapid Reactions: