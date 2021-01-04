Nyles Pinckney Enters Transfer Portal

The Clemson Tigers suffered their second loss to the transfer portal of the offseason, when sources confirmed to All Clemson that defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney has entered the transfer portal—joining teammate Jordan Williams.

The graduate student will take advantage of the NCAA's extra year of eligibility and will be eligible immediately.

Entered 2020 credited with 71 tackles (10.5 for loss), 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 857 snaps over 43 career games (13 starts).

2020: Added three tackles at Wake Forest … posted three tackles (one for loss) vs. The Citadel … recorded one tackle vs. Virginia … registered two tackles including a six-yard sack vs. No. 7 Miami … recorded two tackles and scored on a one-yard touchdown run at Georgia Tech … added three tackles vs. Syracuse … posted three tackles vs. Boston College … split a tackle for loss among his three tackles at No. 4 Notre Dame … contributed three tackles vs. Pitt … recorded one tackle and a fumble recovery at Virginia Tech … added three tackles vs. No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

2019: Third-team All-ACC selection … credited with 27 tackles (4.0 for loss), one sack and a fumble recovery in 367 snaps over 14 games (13 starts) … posted a sack vs. Georgia Tech … added three tackles vs. No. 12 Texas A&M … contributed two tackles at Syracuse … made one tackle vs. Charlotte and at North Carolina … posted seven tackles (1.5 for loss) and recovered a fumble in midair at Louisville, sharing team defensive player of the game honors … added two tackles (0.5 for loss) vs. Boston College … recorded three tackles for loss (0.5 for loss) vs. Wofford … posted two tackles at NC State … made four tackles vs. Wake Forest … contributed a tackle at South Carolina.

2018: Credited with 26 tackles (4.5 for loss), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 316 snaps over 15 games … opened season with two tackles vs. Furman … recorded four tackles, including one for loss, and a fumble recovery vs. Georgia Southern … collected six tackles, including one for loss, at Georgia Tech … added three tackles each vs. Syracuse and at Wake Forest … contributed three tackles at Florida State … made one tackle in three straight home games vs. Louisville, vs. Duke and vs. South Carolina … added two tackles, including one for loss on a fake field goal attempt, vs. No. 1 Alabama in the National Championship Game.

2017: Had 18 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and quarterback pressure in 174 snaps over 14 games … had a sack in 13 snaps against Wake Forest on Oct. 7 … had four tackles in 28 snaps against Georgia Tech on Oct. 28 … had five tackles and a tackle for loss in 25 snaps against The Citadel on Nov. 18.

2016: Redshirted.

Before Clemson: Rated as high as the No. 79 prospect in the nation by Tom Lemming … rated as No. 196 prospect in the nation and the No. 2 overall prospect in South Carolina by Rivals … rated No. 261 in the nation and No. 4 player in South Carolina by ESPN … had outstanding senior year with 72 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, four sacks, six caused fumbles, three recovered fumbles, two blocked punts and two defensive touchdowns in 2015 … named the Beaufort Gazette’s All-Area Defensive Player of the Year … had 98 tackles, 27 for loss, nine sacks, blocked three field goals, 10 forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries as a junior … had 91 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks as a sophomore … narrowed his college choice to Clemson and South Carolina … played his high school football for Jerry Hatcher at Whale Branch High School … recruited by Tony Elliott and Dan Brooks.