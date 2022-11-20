Odds and Ends: Clemson Begins Rivalry Week as 2 TD Favorite Over Gamecocks

No. 9 Clemson opened as a 14-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, over visiting South Carolina to kick off rivalry week on Sunday.

The Tigers have now been instilled as a double-digit favorite in seven consecutive meetings with the Gamecocks, who are looking to avoid their eighth straight-up loss in the series.

Saturday's game is scheduled for noon at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson is coming off a 40-10 blasting of Miami in Week 12 that made the Tigers 9-1 overall and a perfect 8-0 in their ACC season.

Their non-conference foe is riding high off one of the most impressive wins the Gamecocks (7-4) have had in years. They destroyed No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 in Columbia.

This betting line would've likely been a touch higher, maybe even closer to three touchdowns, had South Carolina not pulled off the upset against the Vols. Going into that game, the Gamecocks were coming off their worst loss of the season at Florida, but they certainly gave oddsmakers something to think about after QB Spencer Rattler threw for 438 yards and tossed six touchdowns against Tennessee.

Clemson's defense will be a formidable matchup for the Gamecocks. The Tigers gave up just 98 total yards to Miami, which had its lowest offensive yardage production since 1965.

Saturday will mark the first time these two teams have played in Clemson since 2018. A rivalry that dates back to 1896 was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic season of 2020.

The Tigers are 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings. Both teams are 6-5 against the spread on the season.

