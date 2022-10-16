Skip to main content
Odds and Ends: Clemson Favored Big Over Syracuse

No. 4 Clemson opens as a nearly two-touchdown favorite in a battle of unbeaten teams with Syracuse, which has had the upper hand against the spread in the recent series.
A battle between two undefeated teams will help settle in the ACC Atlantic Division on Saturday, and the home team has oddsmakers posting a big number to be the one that emerges at Memorial Stadium.

No. 4 Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) opened Sunday as a 13.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, in Saturday's noon game against No. 18 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0). 

The Tigers are 4-3 against the spread this season following a cover as a 4.5-point favorite in the 34-28 win at FSU on Oct. 15, and they've beaten the number in three consecutive games for the firs time this season.

Syracuse has been one of the biggest surprises in college football. Not only are Dino Babers and the Orange undefeated, but they're also 5-1 against the spread with their only miss coming in a 22-20 win as a 10-point favorite against Virginia. Syracuse covered easily in a 24-9 win over NC State in Week 7. 

USATSI_19243287_168387971_lowres
Play

What We Learned From Clemson's 'Don't Care How' Win at FSU

No. 4 Clemson showed a perimeter game on offense, what special teams can do to impact a game and what happens when the foot comes off the gas in its fourth ACC road victory of the season.

Clemson defense

Clemson Defense Crashes Before it Reaches Destination

To get his team’s attention from time-to-time, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will give out some random statistics.

DJ Uiagalelei
Play

Clemson Dominates Important Section of FSU Game

Clemson won the "middle eight" minutes of the Tigers' game at Florida State en route to a 34-28 victory in Week 7.

Head-to-head, Syracuse has covered four of the last five meetings and six of the last nine. Last year, the Orange nearly upset Clemson, which held on 17-14 on the road in a game that had the same spread as this week's showdown. 

