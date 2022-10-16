A battle between two undefeated teams will help settle in the ACC Atlantic Division on Saturday, and the home team has oddsmakers posting a big number to be the one that emerges at Memorial Stadium.

No. 4 Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) opened Sunday as a 13.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, in Saturday's noon game against No. 18 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0).

The Tigers are 4-3 against the spread this season following a cover as a 4.5-point favorite in the 34-28 win at FSU on Oct. 15, and they've beaten the number in three consecutive games for the firs time this season.

Syracuse has been one of the biggest surprises in college football. Not only are Dino Babers and the Orange undefeated, but they're also 5-1 against the spread with their only miss coming in a 22-20 win as a 10-point favorite against Virginia. Syracuse covered easily in a 24-9 win over NC State in Week 7.

Head-to-head, Syracuse has covered four of the last five meetings and six of the last nine. Last year, the Orange nearly upset Clemson, which held on 17-14 on the road in a game that had the same spread as this week's showdown.

