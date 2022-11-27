Odds and Ends: Clemson Favored Over UNC in ACC Championship Game

Clemson begins the week as a 7-point favorite over North Carolina, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, in Saturday's ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Both teams are coming off straight-up and against-the-spread losses. The Tigers (10-2) fell 31-30 to South Carolina in the Palmetto Bowl. The Tar Heels (9-3) lost their second consecutive game as rival NC State defeated UNC 30-27 in double overtime.

North Carolina reached this game by winning the Coastal Division with a 6-2 mark. The Tar Heels are 6-6 against the spread this season.

Clemson, which fell to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday, got to the ACC title game with a perfect 8-0 mark in the Atlantic Division, but the Tigers are also 6-6 ATS.

Saturday will be their first head-to-head meeting since 2019 when Clemson edged UNC 21-20 in Chapel Hill. They also played each other in the 2015 ACC Championship Game, which began Clemson's rise to national prominence in the College Football Playoff era and led to its first playoff berth.

Neither team is expected to have much of a chance at the CFP no matter the outcome of this game. The Tigers are 38-19-1 all-time vs. UNC, and Clemson has covered in four of the last six meetings.

Oddsmakers are expecting a fairly-high scoring affair in Charlotte with a total set at 62.5. UNC ranks in the top 15 nationally in scoring, but the Tar Heels are allowing the 104th most points in FBS. Clemson is 27th in offensive scoring and top-30 in points allowed.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

