Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Touchdown Favorite at Wake Forest
Clemson hits the road for an ACC Atlantic Division showdown on Saturday with Wake Forest as a 7-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The No. 5 Tigers (3-0) are 1-2 against the spread this season after failing to cover as a 33-point favorite at home against Louisiana Tech in Week 3.
The Demon Deacons are 3-0 overall and 2-1 against the spread. Wake is coming off a 1-point victory over Liberty after being favored by 17 points at home.
Not Great, Not Bad, but Clemson’s Defense was Better
Though Louisiana Tech threw for 311 yards against the Clemson defense Saturday night, it was not all bad. In fact, there were way more good things that happened than bad in the fifth-ranked Tigers’ 48-20 victory at Memorial Stadium.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Starts Perfect Against Colts
Watch former Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence toss a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
What We Learned About Clemson in 48-20 Win Over Louisiana Tech
Clemson's best offensive weapon, defensive issues and passing game improvements were all on display in Week 3.
Clemson is a single-digit favorite for the second consecutive season and just the second time in more than a decade. The Tigers haven't lost straight up to Wake Forest since 2008 and beat the divisional champs 48-27 at Memorial Stadium a year ago as a 3.5-point favorite.
Saturday's game at Truist Field begins at noon.
Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!