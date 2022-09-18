Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Touchdown Favorite at Wake Forest

Clemson hits the road for an ACC Atlantic Division showdown on Saturday with Wake Forest as a 7-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The No. 5 Tigers (3-0) are 1-2 against the spread this season after failing to cover as a 33-point favorite at home against Louisiana Tech in Week 3.

The Demon Deacons are 3-0 overall and 2-1 against the spread. Wake is coming off a 1-point victory over Liberty after being favored by 17 points at home.

Clemson is a single-digit favorite for the second consecutive season and just the second time in more than a decade. The Tigers haven't lost straight up to Wake Forest since 2008 and beat the divisional champs 48-27 at Memorial Stadium a year ago as a 3.5-point favorite.

Saturday's game at Truist Field begins at noon.

