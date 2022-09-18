Skip to main content
Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Touchdown Favorite at Wake Forest

Jason Priester/All Clemson

Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Touchdown Favorite at Wake Forest

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers (3-0) are 1-2 against the spread this season after failing to cover in Week 3, but they head to Wake Forest favored on the road.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Clemson hits the road for an ACC Atlantic Division showdown on Saturday with Wake Forest as a 7-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. 

The No. 5 Tigers (3-0) are 1-2 against the spread this season after failing to cover as a 33-point favorite at home against Louisiana Tech in Week 3. 

The Demon Deacons are 3-0 overall and 2-1 against the spread. Wake is coming off a 1-point victory over Liberty after being favored by 17 points at home.  

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jeremiah Troter

Not Great, Not Bad, but Clemson’s Defense was Better

Though Louisiana Tech threw for 311 yards against the Clemson defense Saturday night, it was not all bad. In fact, there were way more good things that happened than bad in the fifth-ranked Tigers’ 48-20 victory at Memorial Stadium.

USATSI_19072444_168387971_lowres

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Starts Perfect Against Colts

Watch former Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence toss a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

USATSI_19070933_168387971_lowres
Play

What We Learned About Clemson in 48-20 Win Over Louisiana Tech

Clemson's best offensive weapon, defensive issues and passing game improvements were all on display in Week 3.

Clemson is a single-digit favorite for the second consecutive season and just the second time in more than a decade. The Tigers haven't lost straight up to Wake Forest since 2008 and beat the divisional champs 48-27 at Memorial Stadium a year ago as a 3.5-point favorite. 

Saturday's game at Truist Field begins at noon. 

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

Jeremiah Troter
Football

Not Great, Not Bad, but Clemson’s Defense was Better

By Will Vandervort
USATSI_19072444_168387971_lowres
Football

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Starts Perfect Against Colts

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19070933_168387971_lowres
Football

What We Learned About Clemson in 48-20 Win Over Louisiana Tech

By Brad Senkiw
Will Shipley
Football

Shipley, Clemson Running Game was All Smiles

By Will Vandervort
Will Shipley
Football

Ups and Downs: Clemson Uses Strong Second Half to Pull Away From Louisiana Tech

By JP Priester
IMG_5116
Football

Dabo Swinney Updates Injuries

By Zach Lentz
IMG_5591
Football

Shipley Runs Wild, Defense Forces 4 Turnovers as Clemson Beats Louisiana Tech, 48-20

By Brad Senkiw
IMG_5412
Football

Halftime Analysis: Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech

By Zach Lentz