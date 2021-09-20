Odds and Ends: Clemson's Favored by Double-Digits (Yes, Double-Digits) at N.C. State

No. 9 Clemson is a 10-point favorite in the first true road game of the 2021 season at N.C. State with the total points set at 47.

No. 9 Clemson has started the season 2-1 in the standings, but it's 0-3 against the spread.

The favored Tigers weren't just unable to cover the 28 points, but they almost lost the game straight up, holding on for a 14-8 victory. A goal-line stand and smart play by linebacker James Skalski made sure the Yellow Jackets didn't get a shot at tying the game late in the fourth quarter.

Knowing all of that, oddsmakers decided to make the Tigers a 10-point favorite in their first true road game against N.C. State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Clemson has covered seven of the last 10 meetings and won 14 of 15 against the Wolfpack.

The road team is 14-6 ATS in the last 20 showdowns, but will that trend hold this week? Clemson, ranked last in the ACC in total offense, yards per play and, hasn't given up a touchdown this season on defense.

N.C. State, meanwhile, scored 90 combined points against non-Power 5 teams USF and Furman, but the Wolfpack had just 10 at Mississippi State. The defense has given up just 31 points on the year with 24 of those coming in the SEC environment, and seven of those were on special teams.

The total points are currently over/under 47, and the Tigers are -400 on the money line. The market appears to be moving toward N.C. State early in the week, so it'll be interesting to see if the line drops below that key number of 10.

